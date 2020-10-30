Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers will be taking on Crystal Palace in a Premier League 2020-21 game on October 31 at Molineux Stadium. The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace match will commence at 1.30 am.

Wolverhampton Wanderers went head to head with Newcastle United last week in Premier League 2020-21. The match ended in a draw as both the sides scored one goal each. A goal by Raul Jimenez for Wolverhampton Wanderers was cancelled out by Jacob Murphy. On the other hand, Crystal Palace outperformed Fulham 2-1 last Saturday. Jairo Riedewald and Wilfried Zaha scored one goal each for Crystal Palace.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are placed at the ninth spot on the points table with 10 points. They have won three of the six games they have played so far in this season. Crystal Palace are at the eighth position in the standings with 10 points. They have also won three of the six matches they have played as of now in the Premier League 2020-21.

Both the teams have faced each other 14 times till now. Out of the total matches, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace have emerged victorious in five matches each, while four clashes have ended in draws.

Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Crystal Palace: Team News

Nuno Espirito Santo, the manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, will not be able to include Jonny due to injury. Otherwise, the team has no injury concerns and no player is suspended.

Connor Wickham, Gary Cahill, Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Ferguson will not be seen in action for Crystal Palace because of injury. Besides, the participation of Jairo Riedewald, James Tomkins and James McCarthy is doubtful. Jack Butland and Jordan Ayew are not expected to be available as they contracted COVID-19.

Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup vs Crystal Palace: Rui Patricio, Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Max Kilman, Nelson Semedo, Leander Dendoncker, Joao Moutinho, Romain Saiss, Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore

Premier League 2020-21 Crystal Palace possible starting lineup vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Vicente Guaita, Nathaniel Clyne, Cheikhou Kouyate, Mamadou Sakho, Patrick van Aanholt, Andros Townsend, Luka Milivojevic, Max Meyer, Eberechi Eze, Michy Batshuayi, Wilfried Zaha

