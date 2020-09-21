Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timings in India, Team News

It’s a tough assignment for Wolves on Monday night when they take on Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in a Premier League match. The Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City will commence from 12:45 AM at the Molineux Stadium.

This will be Manchester City’s first match in the league. Wolves did play against Sheffield United in their first match by 2-0. The task is cutout for City after champions Liverpool won both their matches so far, the latest being the 2-0 thumping of Chelsea.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City are believed to the only real challengers to Liverpool by many but they can’t afford to slip even a bit. Last year was a clear example how start well, like Liverpool did, is of utmost importance.

Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City: Team News

Sergio Aguero who has been out for months due to a knee injury will not be available.. Bernardo Silva and Riyad Mahrez too may miss this one. Bernardo has reported quadriceps strain while Mahrez is still on his road to recovery after he tested positive for coronavirus. There are no major absentees as far as Wolves are concerned.

Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup vs Manchester City: Rui Patricio, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss, Willy Boly, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Ruben Vinagre, Adama Traore-Diarra, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota, Daniel Podence

Premier League 2020-21 Manchester City possible starting lineup vs Wolverhampton Wanderers: Ederson, Aymeric Laporte, Eric García, Oleksandr Zinchenko, João Cancelo, Fernandinho, David Silva, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden, Riyad Mahrez, Taylor Harwood-Bellis

Where to watch the Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City match live in India (TV channels)?

The PL 2020-21 Chelsea match will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select 1 HD.

How and where to watch the online PL 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City match live streaming?

The Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City match will be available on Disney+Hotstar VIP on Tuesday September 22 at 12:45 AM