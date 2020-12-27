Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers are all set to welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Molineux on Sunday. Both the sides will come into the match after having tasted defeats in their previous match. Spurs have dropped down to number 6 from the top spot after their defeats and this is the match where they would want to come back to winning ways. The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur will kick off 12:45 am.

Wolves have been very inconsistent all season, but they would draw heart from the fact that the last time they played at home, they defeated Chelsea 2-1.

Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Wolverhampton Wanderers will not be able to avail the services of Raul Jimenez and Jonny. Apart from this, Leander Dendoncker will also be out of action for the near future.

For Tottenham Hotspur, Japhet Tanganga has been ruled out with shoulder injury. Erik Lamela and Giovani Lo Celso too are doubtful starters in this match.

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur Predicted XI

Wolverhampton Wanderers Probable Starting XI: Rui Patricio; Willy Boly, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Nelson Semedo, Joao Moutinho, Ruben Neves, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Adama Traore, Daniel Podence, Pedro Neto

Tottenham Hotspur Probable Starting XI: Hugo Lloris; Serge Aurier, Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier, Sergio Reguilon; Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Moussa Sissoko, Tanguy Ndombele; Steven Bergwijn, Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min

When is the Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match will take place on December 28.

What are the timings of Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match will start at 12:45 AM IST.

Where is the Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match being played?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be played at the Molineux Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match will be LIVE on Star Sports Select 1 SD & HD.

Where can you live stream the Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Tottenham Hotspur match live stream will be available on Hotstar in India.