Premier League 2020-21 Wolves vs Manchester United LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Wolverhampton Wanderers will take on Manchester United for the final time before the curtains close on yet another Premier League season. There is nothing on stake for both the sides, but emotions will be running high for the Wolves as Nuno Espirito Santo will be in charge of the club for one final time before moving on. Manchester United have already sealed a second-placed finish. Also, they are in the Europa League final will take place on May 26 and this could mean that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer might rotate his players and look to get a win in the Premier League after three winless fixtures before this match. The Premier League 2020-21 Wolves vs Manchester United game is scheduled to kick off at 08:30 PM IST.

Premier League 2020-21 Wolves vs Manchester United: Team News, Injury Update

For the Wolves, Jimenez and Pedro Neto are long time injuries, they will come into this match without the services of Daniel Podence, Jonny and Owen Otasowie. Manchester United will not be able to avail the services of Harry Maguire as he would also miss the Europa League final. Also, Anthony Martial remains sidelined for this match.

Wolves possible starting line-up: Rui Patricio; Leander Dendoncker, Conor Coady, Romain Saiss; Nelson Semedo, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rayan Ait-Nouri; Vitinha; Adama Traore, Fabio Silva

Manchester United possible starting line-up: David de Gea; Brandon Williams, Eric Bailly, Axel Tuanzebe, Alex Telles; Nemanja Matic, Donny van de Beek; Amad Diallo, Juan Mata, Daniel James; Marcus Rashford

What time will the Premier League 2020-21 Wolves vs Manchester United kick-off?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolves vs Manchester United match will kick off at 08:30 PM IST on Sunday, May 23, at the Molineux.

What TV channel will show the Premier League 2020-21 Wolves vs Manchester United match?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolves vs Manchester United match will telecast on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1.

How can I stream the Premier League 2020-21 Wolves vs Manchester United fixture?

The Premier League 2020-21 Wolves vs Manchester United match will be streamed on Disney+Hotstar VIP.

