Premier League 2021-22 Brighton and Hove Albion vs Liverpool LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Brighton & Hove Albion will face an uphill battle to snap their four-match losing streak as they play host to an in-form Liverpool on Saturday in the Premier League at the Amex Stadium. Jurgen Klopp’s men will come into this fixture after qualifying for the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League following a 2-1 aggregate win over Inter Milan in the midweek.

The Reds will look to collect maximum points here as they continue their fight to become English champions against top-placed Manchester City.

The Seagulls, meanwhile, registered a 1-2 loss at the hands of Newcastle United in their most recent fixture.

The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool is slated to begin at 06:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool: Team News, Injury Update

Brighton centre-back Adam Webster is struggling from a groin injury and is expected to remain out until after the international break. Enock Mwepu and Jeremy Sarmiento have nursed their thigh problem and will be raring to play this weekend. Yves Bissouma and Adam Lallana could return to starting XI to strengthen their midfield. Neal Maupay is also looking for a recall in place of Danny Welbeck.

Roberto Firmino was benched during Liverpool’s Champions League match versus Inter and could be recalled here. Ibrahima Konate has picked up a knock and it remains to be seen here if he will be fit enough to play here or will warm the bench.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool starting line-ups:

Brighton & Hove Albion Predicted Starting XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Duffy; Lamptey, Moder, Bissouma, Gross, Cucurella; Trossard, Maupay

Liverpool Predicted Starting XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Keita; Salah, Mane, Diaz

What time will the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool will kick off at 06:00 pm IST on Saturday, March 12, at Amex Stadium.

What TV channel will show the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool match in India.

How can I live stream the Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool fixture?

The Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion vs Liverpool can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

