Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

The two top-four rivals Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns in a mouthwatering Premier League clash on Saturday at Old Trafford. The home side will head into this fixture following a humiliating 1-4 loss at the hands of bitter rivals Manchester City over the weekend. Meanwhile, the Spurs recorded a thumping 5-0 win over Everton last time out, which also included an own goal by Michael Keane.

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur is slated to begin at 11:00 pm (IST).

Premier League 2021-22 Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Team News, Injury Update

Manchester United missed the services of Cristiano Ronaldo with a hip issue during their previous game against Manchester City. The 37-year-old is also doubtful about this fixture. Edinson Cavani is suffering from a groin injury and be sidelined here. Luke Shaw is unwell. However, the good news is that Raphael Varane has recovered from COVID-19 and was spotted training with the rest of the squad. Marcus Rashford could also return to the starting XI while Aaron Wan-Bissaka could go out to make way for Diogo Dalot.

Ryan Sessegnon picked up a muscular problem during Tottenham’s previous match versus Everton and could sit this one out. The duo of Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga will also warm the bench as they are still nursing their injuries.

Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur starting line-ups:

Manchester United Predicted Starting XI: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Pogba, McTominay; Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga; Rashford

Tottenham Hotspur Predicted Starting XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Davies; Doherty, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Reguilon; Kulusevski, Kane, Son

What time will the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match kick-off?

The Premier League 2021-22 fixture between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 11:00 pm IST on Saturday, March 12, at Old Trafford.

What TV channel will show the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match?

The Star Sports network has the broadcasting rights for the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur match in India.

How can I live stream the Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur fixture?

The Premier League match between Manchester United vs Tottenham Hotspur can be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on Jio TV.

