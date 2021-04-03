sports

Premier League: Arsenal's David Luiz Out of Liverpool Game Due to Knee Issue
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Arsenal's David Luiz Out of Liverpool Game Due to Knee Issue

David Luiz (Photo Credit: AP)

David Luiz (Photo Credit: AP)

David Luiz felt discomfort in his right knee and will not take part in Arsenal's Premier League match against Liverpool.

Arsenal defender David Luiz will miss Saturday’s Premier League game at home to Liverpool because of a knee problem, the north London club said.

The Brazilian, who has played 19 league games this season, felt discomfort in his right knee, Arsenal said in a statement on Friday.

Winger Bukayo Saka (hamstring), playmaker Emile Smith Rowe (thigh) and midfielder Granit Xhaka (illness) will undergo a late fitness test.

Winger Willian is available for selection after recovering from a calf injury.

Arsenal are ninth on the table with 42 points after 29 games, four points behind Liverpool, who are seventh.

first published:April 03, 2021, 14:27 IST