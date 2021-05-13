Premier League Clubs Agree to Three-year Renewal of UK TV Deals

The Premier League said on Thursday its clubs had unanimously agreed a proposal for a three-year renewal of the league’s UK live and non-live broadcast deals with Sky Sports, BT Sport, Amazon Prime Video and BBC Sport.

The league said the renewed deals for the 2022-23 to 2024-25 seasons would be concluded at the same overall value as the current arrangements, reported to be worth 4.5 billion pounds ($6.3 billion).

The league said it had received government approval to renew its broadcast rights with existing partners instead of holding a competitive auction due to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new rights deals will include an additional 100 million pounds in funding over the next four years that will go to teams in the lower leagues of the English football pyramid.

“We are hugely appreciative of the government agreeing in principle to allow this arrangement and for their continued support for the Premier League and the English game," the Premier League’s chief executive Richard Masters said.

“COVID-19 has had a significant impact on football, and renewals with our UK broadcast partners will reduce uncertainty, generate stability and promote confidence within the football pyramid."

England’s Football Association (FA) welcomed the additional funding, saying more than 1,000 clubs in the National League System would benefit.

“This increased funding from the Premier League will provide vital support for local football clubs and facilities across the country," the FA’s chief executive Mark Bullingham said.

BT Sport also welcomed the announcement and said that the deal would allow them to show 52 games exclusively live every season.

