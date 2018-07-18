English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Premier League: Sturridge Ready to Stay And Fight For More Game Time at Liverpool
Striker Daniel Sturridge wants to stay at Liverpool and fight for a starting role under manager Juergen Klopp at the Premier League club, the 28-year-old has said.
Daniel Sturridge. (IMAGE: Reuters)
Striker Daniel Sturridge wants to stay at Liverpool and fight for a starting role under manager Juergen Klopp at the Premier League club, the 28-year-old has said.
Sturridge has been hampered by a spate of injuries during the last few years with the England international passing the 10-goal mark only once over the last four seasons, scoring 13 in the 2015-16 season.
He was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion in January but failed to make an impact at the Hawthorns outfit, failing to score in six appearances for the relegated club.
Local media reports linked Sturridge with a move away from Liverpool but manager Klopp said this week that the striker still has a future at Anfield.
"I see myself staying at Liverpool, hopefully being part of the team week in, week out," Sturridge told the Daily Mirror.
"Pre-season is going well, so for me it's keeping my head down and building on that. I'm excited about the season ahead and it feels great to be back."
Sturridge, who was left out of Gareth Southgate's England team for the World Cup, has played in all three of Liverpool's pre-season friendlies so far.
Liverpool continue their pre-season fixtures against Blackburn Rovers on Thursday before heading to the United States to face Borussia Dortmund, league rivals Manchester City and Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.
Also Watch
Sturridge has been hampered by a spate of injuries during the last few years with the England international passing the 10-goal mark only once over the last four seasons, scoring 13 in the 2015-16 season.
He was loaned out to West Bromwich Albion in January but failed to make an impact at the Hawthorns outfit, failing to score in six appearances for the relegated club.
Local media reports linked Sturridge with a move away from Liverpool but manager Klopp said this week that the striker still has a future at Anfield.
"I see myself staying at Liverpool, hopefully being part of the team week in, week out," Sturridge told the Daily Mirror.
"Pre-season is going well, so for me it's keeping my head down and building on that. I'm excited about the season ahead and it feels great to be back."
Sturridge, who was left out of Gareth Southgate's England team for the World Cup, has played in all three of Liverpool's pre-season friendlies so far.
Liverpool continue their pre-season fixtures against Blackburn Rovers on Thursday before heading to the United States to face Borussia Dortmund, league rivals Manchester City and Manchester United in the International Champions Cup.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Akhil Nair
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Sri Lanka Seeks 'Clear Rules' on Ball-tampering
- BMW G 310 R Launched in India for Rs 2.99 Lakh, G 310 GS Priced at Rs 3.49 Lakh
- Arvind Kejriwal Visits Transport Authority Office, Directs Opening of Vehicle Fitness Test Centres Across City
- Engineering Students in Delhi-NCR Can Now Study Mechatronics Program by Mercedes-Benz in College
- Obama Invokes Mahatma Gandhi in Speech in South Africa, Says ‘I Believe in His Vision’