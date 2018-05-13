English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Premier League: Swansea City Relegated After Seven Seasons
Swansea City were relegated from the Premier League after seven seasons, losing the final game 2-1 against Stoke City, who were already condemned to the Championship.
Swansea in action against Stoke. (Reuters)
Swansea City were relegated from the Premier League after seven seasons, losing the final game 2-1 against Stoke City, who were already condemned to the Championship.
The Welsh club needed a 10-goal turnaround to send Southampton down instead, which, unsurprisingly, was never a serious possibility.
They did take the lead through midfielder Andy King, leading to optimistic chants of "we want 10" from home supporters.
But by halftime Swansea, without an away win in 13 previous away games, led with goals by Senegal's Badou Ndiaye and then Peter Crouch. Xherdan Shaqiri even missed a penalty for Stoke.
Swansea's Portuguese manager Carlos Carvalhal is widely expected to leave, five months after arriving.
"I talked with the owners yesterday, we will talk again on Monday," he said.
"I will think about Swansea and myself. I must talk with my family. After that I will make the right decision about my future.
"I know the Championship and reached the play-offs twice. It's not common for a team to reach the play-offs two years in a row."
Stoke manager Paul Lambert also said his time in charge was not enough to turn things round after being appointed in January.
"There were things wrong, without a doubt," he told the BBC.
"We drew games that we should have won. A little bit more quality across the top (positions) and we wouldn't be in this position.
"There's a core of players, but there's a turnaround that needs to happen."
