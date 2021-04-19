sports

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Sack Manager Jose Mourinho
1-MIN READ

Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur Sack Manager Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Jose Mourinho (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Jose Mourinho has been sacked as the manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Jose Mourinho, the English club took to social media to announce.

“The Club can today announce that Jose Mourinho and his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties," the club tweeted.

“Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution," said chairman Daniel Levy.

Ryan Mason will take over first team training duty from Monday and a further update will follow in due course.

Tottenham, under Mourinho, currently lie in 7th place in the Premier League, with the Portuguese helping Spurs climb from 14th position to sixth in his first season.

Mourinho’s contract with Tottenham was until the 2023 season having signed it in November 2019, replacing Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham face a League Cup final against Manchester City at Wembley on Sunday.

The London club is among 12 that shocked the football world on Monday by announcing the formation of a breakaway European Super League.

first published:April 19, 2021, 15:18 IST