Premier League: What Will The 2020-21 Season Be Like? Here's Everything That's New

The new Premier League season begins September 12 after the coronavirus pandemic forced a fractured stop-start finish to last season.

The new teams included in the top flight of the English football pyramid are Leeds United, West Bromwich Albion and Fulham.

As Covid-19 seems far from going away at the point of writing this article, here's a look at the most burning questions regarding the new season:

When is the Premier League starting?

The Premier League generally starts in August, with it being originally scheduled from 8th, this season's start was been pushed back by more than a month due to the delayed end of the previous season. Premier League 2020-21 will start September 12-13.

The Premier League is scheduled to finish on May 23, meaning the new season will last just over eight months, which is almost four months shorter than the previous campaign which ran from early August to late July.

When will fans come back?

Fans returning to stands in the stadium is still far away at least till October at the earliest. One good news was that 2,500 fans were allowed in the stadium for the friendly match between Brighton and Chelsea at the Amex Stadium at the back end of August. Tottenham are also awaiting if 4,000 fans be allowed in the corporate areas of their new stadium in their opening fixture of the new season against Everton.

What about season tickets?

Premier League Clubs are exploring different ways to offer season ticket holders some concession or refunds for when fans are allowed back in the stadium.

How to watch the matches?

All the Premier League matches in the opening month of September will be shown live on TV in the UK.

As for fans in India, matches can be watched on the Star Sports Network and can be streamed on Disney+Hotstar.

Will there be drinks breaks this season?

The drinks breaks will not be used this season as temperatures in the winter months is expected not to be high enough to be an issue.

How many substitutes will be allowed?

All Premier League clubs decided that only 3 substitutes will be allowed, going back from the 5-changes rule that was used when last season resumed after the coronavirus-induced break.

Will there be VAR changes?

Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used as Premier League officials last season Var had a 95% accuracy as compared to 82% the year before.

In July of 2020, FIFA took full control of VAR from the International Football Association Board (IFAB) - football's lawmakers.

Are there rule changes for offside and penalties?

Goalkeepers will have to be careful during penalties this season as they can be sent off if they fail to stay on their line on three occasions during penalties.

A warning on the first instance, a yellow on the second and another yellow - which is a red card - on the third.

If there is encroachment from the goalkeeper and any outfield player into the area, the penalty which if saved will be retaken but wail not be retaken if the penalty is off target.

Assistant referees will wait before raising their flags if an immediate goal scoring opportunity is likely to arise from a situation where they believe a player is offside.

Which football will be used?

The Premier League 2020/21 will see the introduction of the Nike Flight ball, which the company claims is the result of " eight years of research'.