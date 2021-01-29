News18 Logo

Premier League, WSL To Trial Concussion Substitutes From Feb. 6
1-MIN READ

The Premier League and Women's Super League will introduce concussion substitutions trials from Feb. 6, England's Football Association said on Friday.

The Premier League and Women’s Super League will introduce concussion substitutions trials from Feb. 6, England’s Football Association said on Friday.

The decision comes after the game’s rule-making body IFAB last month gave the go-ahead for trials of additional “concussion subs”.

Under the protocols teams will be allowed a maximum of two concussion substitutes each per game in cases of head injury.

The trial will allow an additional concussion replacement, regardless of the number of substitutions a team has made.

The new protocol will also come into force in the FA Cup from the fifth round, which will be played from Feb. 9-11, and will be used in the Women’s Championship from Feb. 6.

“The trial is a result of the IFAB’s consultation with stakeholders and recommendations from their concussion expert group to allow additional substitutions for players with actual or suspected concussion,” a joint statement from the FA and Premier League read.


  • First Published:
