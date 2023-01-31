'Presence of Fans Will Add to the Atmosphere': Prime Volleyball CEO Joy Bhattacharjya Expects Huge Turnout For Season 2

Season 1 of Prime Volleyball League was unfortunately played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 scare. Despite the subdued atmosphere inside the stadiums, season 1 was a massive success as fans tuned in from their homes to absorb the action live from the court.

The second season of the Prime Volleyball League is fast approaching, set to tee off on February 4 2023 in Bengaluru at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium.

For the first time ever, fans will be allowed into stadiums to witness the spectacle of the league, as they will get a chance to witness the high-octane competition first-hand.

The league is going to be held across 3 cities – Bangalore, Hyderabad & Kochi from 4th February to 5th March 2023 in front of passionate fans that will surely come out in hordes to support the teams.

Joy Bhattacharjya, CEO, Prime Volleyball, while looking forward to seeing crowds in the stadium said, “It is going to be fantastic to see fans in the stadium in Season 2 of the Prime Volleyball league. Last season was a great success despite the absence of fans inside the venue. I am sure the presence of fans in the stadiums across the three cities will add to the electrifying atmosphere inside the venues.”

He added, “They will also add to the overall spectacle with their cheers of unrelenting support for their teams. I am sure their infectious energy and support will spur the players on to give it their all on the court which will surely raise the quality of play we get to witness in season 2 further adding to the drama and level of competition during the matches.”

Tuhin Mishra, Managing Director & Co-founder, Baseline Ventures speaking on the same said, “The fans will get to first hand see their superstars of volleyball and take in their emotions on the court during the matches. We expect to see massive turnouts at all three venues, which will truly help the league to shine a spotlight on volleyball in our cricket crazy nation. Their presence will further amplify the reach of the game and the league throughout India.”

“The noise of the fans inside the stadiums will surely be deafening, which will contribute to the extravaganza of Season 2 of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League. Fans are the backbone of any sport and we have surely missed them last year. It’ll be delightful to see them in the stadiums as they push the players with their support to add to the pulsating action in the matches.” concluded Tuhin Mishra.

