President Ram Nath Kovind Honours Devendra Jhajharia with Padma Bhushan

Indian Paralympic javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia received his Padma Bhushan award, the 3rd-highest civilian award in India, from President Ram Nath Kovind conferred at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Devendra Jhajharia is a two-time Paralympics gold medallist at Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 and clinched a silver medal at Tokyo 2020.

In fact, he became the first Paralympian to be honoured with Padma Shri back in 2012.

(More to follow)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.