President Ram Nath Kovind to Host Indian Olympics Contingent Over High Tea on August 14

President Ram Nath Kovind will host the Indian contingent who took part in the Tokyo Olympics for High Tea on Saturday.

India put up its best ever performance in the recently-concluded Olympics in Tokyo, winning seven medals, including a gold.

“The President of India will host the Indian Contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a ‘High Tea’ on August 14, 2021 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre," said the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invited the entire Indian Olympics contingent to the Red Fort as special guests for the Independence Day event on August 15. He will also personally meet with the athletes and interact with all of them.

PM Modi will also invite them to his residence for interaction.

India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics.

Modi has been regularly offering words of encouragement to the team and has also spoken to many of them.

India recorded their best-ever medal haul at Tokyo 2020, with seven medals - one gold, two silvers and three bronze at the Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra claimed Gold, becoming the second Indian to win an individual gold medal in the Olympics and notch up the first track-and-field Games medal for the country. Ravi Dahiya won Silver in wrestling as Bajrang Punia got bronze also in weightlifting. Mirabai Chanu got home silver in weightlifting, PV Sindhu won a bronze medal in badminton and Lovlina Borgohain bagged a bronze in boxing. The Indian men’s hockey team made history as they clinched bronze, their first medal in 41 years.

(With inputs from Agencies)

first published:August 10, 2021, 17:47 IST