Preston Leads Liberty Past North Florida 73-61

LYNCHBURG, Va.: Blake Preston had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Liberty to a 73-61 win over North Florida on Friday night.

Kyle Rode had 11 points and eight assists for Liberty (16-5, 7-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its fifth straight win. Elijah Cuffee also scored 11 points and Darius McGhee had seven rebounds.

Carter Hendricksen scored a career-high 24 points for the Ospreys (7-12, 5-4). Jose Placer added 13 points.

