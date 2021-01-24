Preston Triple-double Leads Ohio Past Ball St. 85-77

News18 Logo

Jason Preston had the second tripledouble of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead Ohio to an 8577 win over Ball State on Saturday.

ATHENS, Ohio: Jason Preston had the second triple-double of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead Ohio to an 85-77 win over Ball State on Saturday.

The game was originally scheduled to be played Friday night but was postponed due to a regional power outage in southeast Ohio.

Mark Sears had 19 points for Ohio (8-6, 4-4 Mid-American Conference). Dwight Wilson III added 18 points and eight rebounds. Lunden McDay had 17 points.

Ishmael El-Amin had 21 points for the Cardinals (6-7, 4-4). Luke Bumbalough added 11 points. Kani Acree had 10 points.

Ohio defeated Ball State 78-68 on Jan. 2.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


