Independence Day 2021: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Lauds India's Olympic Contingent

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Sunday lauded India’s Olympic contingent, saying their performance in the recently concluded Tokyo Games encouraged the youth of the country. The Olympic players were present at the Red Fort during the Independence Day celebration.

ALSO SEE - Indian Olympians Join India’s 75th Independence Day Celebrations | In Pics

Modi, along with those present at the Red Fort, gave an ovation to the contingent who participated in the recently held Olympic games at Tokyo.

“There was a time when sports wasn’t considered a part of the mainstream. Parents used to tell children that they would spoil their life if they kept playing. Now, awareness regarding sports & fitness has come within the country. We have experienced this in Olympics this time," PM Modi said at Red Fort on the occasion of India’s 75th Independence Day.

Making it a point to draw the nation’s attention to the Olympians present in the audience, the Prime Minister said: “The athletes who have made us proud at the Tokyo Olympics are here among us today. I urge the nation to applaud their achievement today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired future generations."

Perhaps for the first time during the Prime Minister’s customary address to the nation, the sporting community was so heavily represented. As many as 240 Olympians, including gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, their support staff, and officials of the Sports Authority of India and sports federation were present at to listen to the Prime Minister.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here