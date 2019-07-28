Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi proudly told the nation in his monthly address 'Mann ki Baat', the story of 10 childhood cancer survivors who won medals for India.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 28, 2019, 12:41 PM IST
PM Modi Lauds 10 Children Cancer Survivors Who Won Medals for India on Maan Ki Baat
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the sporting success of 10 childhood cancer survivors on Sunday in his monthly address 'Mann ki Baat'.

"Friends, certain turns in life make our hearts swell with joy & zest; especially our children’s achievements, their feats fill us up with energy. And that is why today, I feel like mentioning a few children. They are Nidhi Baipotu, Monish Joshi, Devanshi Rawat, Tanush Jain, Harsh Devdharkar, Anant Tiwari, Preeti Nag, Atharva Deshmukh, Aronyatesh Ganguli & Hrithik Alaamandaa," PM Modi said in his address to the nation.

PM Modi was referring to the World Children’s Winners Games 2019 which were held in Moscow from July 4-7. The event is an international sports competition for childhood cancer survivors.

At the competition, the participants compete in six events — track, chess, football, table tennis, swimming and rifle shooting.

PM Modi said most people are scared of the word 'cancer' itself, but the 10 children have not only overcome the deadly disease but have gone onto to bring glory and laurels to the country.

"What I tell you about them will fill your hearts with pride & verve as well. All of us know that just the word 'CANCER' is more than enough to scare the world. It conjures images of Death waiting at the doorstep. But each of these ten children, not only fought against the dreaded disease cancer in their battle of life, but also brought glory and laurels to the country. In sports and games, we often get to see a player becoming a champion after winning a tournament or bagging a medal; this was a rare occasion when the participants were champions 'BEFORE they entered the contest… they were champions of LIFE, the battle," PM Modi said in his second 'Mann ki Baat' address since winning a second term in office.

For those uninitiated with the heartwarming story, PM Modi went onto explain what the tournament was about and proudly boasted of the achievements of the 10 children.

"Actually, this month, the World Children’s Winners Games were held in Moscow. It is a unique sports tournament meant for young cancer survivors; only they who have emerged fighting cancer, can take part. In this tournament, sports & games such as shooting, chess, swimming, running, football & table-tennis are organized. All Ten champions of our country won medals in this tournament. Out of these, some players even won more than one medal," PM Modi said.

