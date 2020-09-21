SPORTS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Interact with Fitness Enthusiasts During Fit India Dialogue

File photo: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media outside Parliament in New Delhi, on September 14, 2020. (Press Information Bureau via AP)

Virat Kohli, Milind Soman, Rujuta Diwekar in addition to other fitness influencers will interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday interact with fitness influencers and citizens during a nation-wide online Fit India Dialogue which is being organised to celebrate the first anniversary of the Fit India Movement.

The online interaction will see participants sharing anecdotes and tips of their own fitness journey while drawing out guidance from the prime minister on his thoughts about fitness and good health. Among those who will participate range from Virat Kohli to Milind Soman to Rujuta Diwekar in addition to other fitness influencers, stated a PIB media release.

"In times of Covid-19 pandemic, fitness has become an even more important aspect of life. The dialogue will see a timely and fruitful conversation on nutrition, wellness and various other aspects on fitness."

Envisioned by Prime Minister Modi as a people's movement, the Fit India Dialogue is yet another endeavour to involve citizens of the country to draw out a plan to make India a fit nation, it added.

