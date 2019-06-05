'Win World Cup and Hearts': Prime Minister Narendra Modi wishes Virat Kohli and Team
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the Indian cricket team all the best and asked the team to play to win the game and hearts
PM Narendra Modi wished the Team India ahead of their World Cup opener (Photo Credit: Reuters)
New Delhi: PM Modi wished the team all the best as India started their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 campaign against South Africa at the Aeges Bowl in Southampton on Wednesday.
Taking to Twitter, he said, "As #TeamIndia begins it's #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship. Khel bhi jeeto aur dil bhi (Win the game as well as hearts)," he tweeted.
As #TeamIndia begins it’s #CWC19 journey today, best wishes to the entire Team. May this tournament witness good cricket and celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship.खेल भी जीतो और दिल भी ! #INDvSA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 5, 2019
The US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster also wished the Indian cricket team best of luck for the World Cup,
"From all of us at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, we wish #TeamIndia great success in their upcoming #CWC19 matches! Go win India's Third World Cup!#SportsBuildsBridges #MeninBlue," Ken Juster posted on social media.
From all of us at the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, we wish #TeamIndia great success in their upcoming #CWC19 matches! Go win India's Third World Cup!#SportsBuildsBridges #MeninBlue pic.twitter.com/gZqjzVmlsP— Ken Juster (@USAmbIndia) June 5, 2019
Earlier, the Indian football team also wished the Kohli and the boys ahead of the start of the Cricket World Cup.
"I want to wish our Indian cricket team all the good luck for the World Cup. I'm sure you guys are going to do really well and bring the cup home," said central defender Sandesh Jhingan.
"Wishing you all the very best for the World Cup and we're pretty sure you will win it for us. Just play with your heart and make sure you make the country proud," said goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.
International football star German Thomas Muller, too wished Virat Kohli all the best for the tournament.
