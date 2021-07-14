Prime Minister Narendra Modi ‘Will Have Ice Cream' with PV Sindhu after Tokyo Olympics | Watch

With less than two weeks to go for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with India’s medal hopeful and also extended his wishes to the athletes ahead of the Summer Games. The quadrennial event is set to kick off on July 23. India has named six-time World Champion Mary Kom and India’s men’s hockey team skipper Manpreet Singh country’s flag bearer for the opening ceremony of the colossal event.

On Tuesday, during his pep-talk, Modi promised to have ice cream with Olympic silver medallist PV Sindhu after she returns from Tokyo next month.

“Work hard and I am confident that you will be successful once again. And when you all come back from the Olympics, I will have ice cream with you," Modi said.

Being an athlete requires a rigorous schedule and hardwork. I asked @Pvsindhu1 about her love for ice-cream and also interacted with her parents.

After her successful stint in the 2016 Rio Games, Sindhu had revealed that she did not have any access to her phone and was prohibited to eat ice cream a couple of months before the start of the last Olympics. The restrictions were imposed by chief badminton coach of India Pullela Gopichand to get the best out of Sindhu in Rio. And, all her sacrifices bore fruit after she scripted history by becoming the first-ever shuttler from the country to clinch a silver medal in the Olympics.

Modi also praises Sindhu’s parents for all the sacrifices they have done for her.

During the interaction, Modi also said that ace Indian women wrestler Vinesh Phogat could expect a biopic on her in near future. He also asked Indian paddler Manika Batra for the inspiration behind her tricolour nail paint.

Responding to Modi’s query, the Delhi based table tennis star said, “It is to keep the Indian flag close to me. When I am serving I see my left hand and the Indian flag, which inspires me.”

The Prime Minister also suggested Indian stars to not get “bogged down” by all the expectations before adding that “the hopes of the country are attached to you.”

