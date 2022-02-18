The Calicut Heroes kept their semi-final hopes alive after defeating Kochi Blue Spikers 15-12, 15-9, 9-15, 9-15, 15-11 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday. Calicut picked up two points from this match and Calicut Heroes’ Ajithlal C was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Jerome Vinith pulled off a fantastic spike as the Heroes took the lead at 8-6 in the first set. David Lee also stood tall as Calicut continued to forge ahead. Captain Vinith produced another brilliant spike to help Calicut win a Super Point and take a four-point lead at 13-9. The Heroes rode on the momentum and eventually closed out the first set at 15-12.

Erin Varghese and Cody Caldwell produced fabulous spikes as Kochi held the edge at 9-6 in the second set. However, skipper Vinith continued his good form as the Heroes gained the lead at 10-9. Thereafter, Ajithlal effected a couple of superb spikes as the Heroes won 9 points in a row and wrapped up the second set at 15-9 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.

Varghese pulled off a brilliant spike as Kochi dominated the third set at 10-7. Abdul Raheem and Cody Caldwell showed their brilliance to help the Blue Spikers took a five-point lead at 13-8. Thereafter, the Blue Spikers eventually closed out the third set at 15-9 and got on board.

Raheem continued to shine as Kochi got off to a strong start at 5-1 in the fourth set. Caldwell effected a brilliant smash as the Blue Spikers kept extending their lead. The Blue Spikers won a Super Point to hold the edge at 12-6. Kochi dominated the rest of the set and eventually closed it out at 15-9 to make it two sets all.

The two sides played out a hard-fought contest as they were locked at 7-7 in the final set. However, Abil Krishnan MP effected two crucial spikes to help the Heroes take the lead at 13-10. Ajithlal pulled off a magnificent spike as the Heroes closed out the final set at 15-11 and walked off the court as winners of the match.

