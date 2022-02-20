Prime Volleyball League: Chennai Blitz Beat Bengaluru Torpedoes 3-2

Chennai Blitz capitalised on spectacular performances by Akhin GS and Naveen Raja Jacob to end their RuPay Prime Volleyball League campaign on a high after defeating Bengaluru Torpedoes 9-15, 15-12, 15-13, 15-9, 12-15 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.

Chennai registered a total of two victories in six matches in the tournament. Chennai Blitz’s Akhin GS was adjudged the Player of the Match.

The Chennai Blitz made a few unforced errors as the Bengaluru Torpedoes took the lead at 7-3 in the first set. Pankaj Sharma and Rohith P showed their brilliance as the Torpedoes continued to forge ahead. Thereafter, Sarang Santhilal produced a Super Serve to help Bengaluru wrap up the first set at 15-9.

Pankaj pulled off a couple of fabulous spikes as Bengaluru dominated the second set at 7-2. However, the Blitz fought back through two magnificent serves by Fernando Gonzalez and gained the lead at 10-9. Akhin effected a fantastic smash and helped Chennai extend their lead further. The Blitz eventually wrapped up the second set at 15-12 to get on board.

Advertisement

Akhin carried out a brilliant spike as Chennai took the lead at 7-5 in the third set. However, Pankaj Sharma and Ranjit Singh’s heroics helped the Torpedoes gain the lead at 9-8.

But, Naveen Raja Jacob stood tall as the Blitz held the edge at 14-13. Akhin produced a magnificent spike to help Chennai take the third set at 15-13 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.

Naveen Raja Jacob and Bruno Da Silva led the charge for Chennai as the team took the lead at 8-6 in the fourth set. Akhin produced another fantastic spike to help Chennai win a Super Point and extend their lead further.

Lavmeet Katariya tried to keep Bengaluru in the contest, but Chennai rode on the momentum and closed out the fourth set at 15-9 to seal the match.

The two sides played out a hard-fought contest and were locked at 8-8 in the final set. Jobin Varghese missed a serve as Bengaluru won a Super Point to take the lead at 13-12. Kyle Friend effected a fantastic spike before the Torpedoes wrapped up the final set at 15-12.

The Calicut Heroes will be up against Hyderabad Black Hawks here on Monday.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.