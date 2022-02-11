Prime Volleyball League: Need to Re-organise Our Style - Hyderabad Black Hawks' Head Coach Ruben Wolochin

The Hyderabad Black Hawks didn’t have the best of days in the office when they went down 15-13, 15-10, 15-12, 15-8, 9-15 to Ahmedabad Defenders in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday. Speaking about the team’s performance, Hyderabad Black Hawks’ Head Coach Ruben Wolochin said, “Every game is different. We cannot sleep on previous victory and we cannot sleep on yesterday’s defeat. It’s important to reset and re-organise our style of play. In our match against Ahmedabad Defenders, we didn’t execute our game in a few situations, which opened up the game for our opponents."

The Black Hawks will be back on the court, when they go up against Bengaluru Torpedoes on Friday. Sharing his thoughts about the team’s next fixture, the only foreign coach in the league said, “The Bengaluru Torpedoes have a different way of playing as compared to the Ahmedabad Defenders. However, we need to focus on our own strengths. We need to execute our game plan properly and if we can do that, then we will have the biggest chance to win. We need to focus on the things we can control and we cannot rely on the things that our opponents do."

When asked about the strengths of the team, Wolochin said, “We have a pretty interesting attacking team. We can definitely serve better than what we produced yesterday. Our serving is one of our strengths. Hopefully, we can bounce back tonight."

The Hyderabad Black Hawks’ Head Coach also spoke about his experience at the RuPay Prime Volleyball League, “The league has been very interesting so far. It’s a very thrilling championship and the tournament is very challenging. I am very happy to be here. It’s a great opportunity for me to be a better coach and also to learn about a new volleyball culture and try to make the players understand a different kind of volleyball, a kind which is played internationally."

The Hyderabad Black Hawks will take on Bengaluru Torpedoes at 1900 hrs on 11 February 2022 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

Watch RuPay Prime Volleyball League LIVE and Exclusive on SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 2 (Malayalam), SONY TEN 3 (Hindi) and SONY TEN 4 (Tamil and Telugu) and SONY LIV from February 5, 2022 to February 27, 2022.

