Prime Volleyball League Season 1 Schedule Announced; Hyderabad Black Hawks Face Kochi Blue Spikers in Opening Match

The floor will be open for numerous talented volleyball players to showcase their skills as the Prime Volleyball League powered by A23 is in all readiness to begin on 05 February in Hyderabad. The tournament is scheduled to take place at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium which will see ​the home team of Hyderabad Black Hawks taking on the mighty Kochi Blue Spikers in the opening fixture. The tournament will consist of a total of 24 matches spread over a course of 23 days.

Each of the seven franchises - Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes and Kolkata Thunderbolts - will play a single round-robin before the top four teams in the league stage qualify for the Semi-Finals. The Final of the Prime Volleyball League will be played on 27 February 2022.

Speaking about the tournament schedule, Joy Bhattacharya, CEO, Prime Volleyball League said, “We are absolutely thrilled to announce the schedule of first Season of RuPay Prime Volleyball League powered by A23. We have been eagerly waiting to finalize the fixtures and now we are completely prepared to set the ball rolling in the tournament."

“We are certain that the competition is going to be a fantastic one and I would like to wish all the players the very best of luck. I would especially like to take this opportunity to thank all our partners who have come on board to promote the sport of Volleyball, we collectively believe this tournament will act as a great platform to build a richer Volleyball talent pool for India."

