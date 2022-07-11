Prince George Enjoys First Glimpse of Wimbledon Heritage

The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club hosted visitors of royal lineage as Prince Willian and his missus, Catherine, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge graced the stands along with their firstborn, Prince George.

While the Duchess was given the honour of presenting the trophies to the winner and losing finalist of both the gentleman singles and women’s singles, the paparazzi couldn’t get enough of the 9-year-old who was clothed in an elegant suit.

The prince enjoyed his first high-quality tennis spectacle as Twenty One time major champion Novak Djokovic clinched his seventh Wimbledon title, levelling American great Pete Sampras’s record at the grass-court major. The Serb is now just one title shy of Roger Federer’s record of eight Wimbledon titles.

After the championship match and the presentation ceremony, the Serbian icon let the young prince hold the coveted winner’s trophy.

The champion shared a light-hearted moment with the regal family as Prince William instructed his son not to drop the trophy in a jovial tone.

One of world sports’ most prestigious events sees fans flocking in from all over the world, and among them can be spotted a multitude of celebrities and stars.

Each year during the grass-court swing of the tennis calendar thousands of visitors from all walks of life travel to SW19 to experience the All England Championships and the Royal Box at the centre court is never shy of big names cheering on from the crowd.

Tom Cruise, Rami Malek, Andrew Garfield, Tom Hiddlestone, and Jason Statham are some of the big names that turned heads at Wimbledon this year as they were in attendance along with the likes of tennis greats such as Billie Jean King and Martina Navratilova to name a few.

Djokovic walked out as the winner in a four-set final against Australian Nick Kyrgios 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6.

There might have been some colourful language thrown around the centre court in the heat of the game to which the Royal family was privy.

