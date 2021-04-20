Prince William Criticizes European Super League on Twitter, Asks to 'Protect' the Football Community

Britain’s Prince William, President of the English Football Association, on Monday criticized the planned breakaway Super League proposed by 12 European soccer clubs, saying he shared fans concerns about the idea.

“Now, more than ever, we must protect the entire football community – from the top level to the grassroots – and the values of competition and fairness at its core," the prince, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, wrote on Twitter.

“I share the concerns of fans about the proposed Super League and the damage it risks causing to the game we love," added the tweet by the Duke of Cambridge, which was signed “W", meaning it had come from the prince himself.

The twelve founding teams, ranging from six English clubs — Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Manchester United — three clubs from Spain, such as Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid and clubs from Italy such as Juventus, AC Milan and Inter Milan have reportedly been in talks for a proposed breakaway from the UEFA to form their own European Super League, in a joint statement announcement that shocked many worldwide.

While the move has been a long time coming according to some, many have criticized it with the claim that it will compromise the foundations and traditions of football and alienate fans who love to flock to these games every year.

While it has been rumored that the intended breakaway might result in a ban of certain players from the UEFA, nothing has been set in stone yet. Regardless, Prince William’s sentiments reflect that of the majority of fan groups and avid football lovers who see the shift as nothing but a cash-grab and are eager for the talks to fall apart at the soonest.

