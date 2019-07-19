Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Prithu Gupta Becomes India's 64th Grandmaster

Prithu Gupta beat Lev Yankelevich at the Portuguese League 2019, to cross the ELO threshold of 2500 points.

News18 Sports

Updated:July 19, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
Prithu Gupta Becomes India's 64th Grandmaster
Prithu Gupta became India's 64th Grandmaster (Photo Credit: @PrithuGupta1/Twitter)
New Delhi: Prithu Gupta of Delhi has become India's 64th Grandmaster, crossing the Elo threshold of 2500 points after beating IM Lev Yankelevich in the fifth round of the Portuguese League 2019.

Gupta, who picked up the sport as a nine-year-old, has achieved the sensational feat at the age of 15 years, 4 months and 10 days.

His achievement came 31 years after Viswanathan Anand had become India's first Grandmaster.

"And we are complete. 64th GM!! Welcome our newest GM Prithu Gupta!," Anand posted from his twitter handle.

In reply, Gupta thanked Anand for his wishes.

"Thank you Anand sir .. You have always been the biggest inspiration," tweeted the youngster.

Gupta received his first GM norm at the Gibraltar Masters last year, before achieving the second norm at the Biel Masters the same year. He got the final norm at the Porticcio Open early this month and finally achieved the required ELO points with win over Yankelevich.

D Gukesh is India's youngest GM at 12 years, 7 months and 17 days. He had achieved the feat in January this year.

