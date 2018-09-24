English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Private Jets, Favors to Son Detailed in FIFA Official's Case
FIFA spent $11.7 million in less than three years on private jets, including luxury sight-seeing trips for a top official, a newly published legal document shows.
File image of former FIFA secretary general Jerome Valcke. (Getty Images)
Loading...
FIFA spent $11.7 million in less than three years on private jets, including luxury sight-seeing trips for a top official, a newly published legal document shows.
Jerome Valcke, then the FIFA secretary general, was urged in a 2013 internal memo to find "more cost efficient alternatives whenever possible," according to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's verdict explaining why his appeal against a 10-year ban was dismissed.
Excessive use of private jets and ordering business class travel for his son was a factor in Valcke being banned from soccer by the FIFA ethics committee after he was fired in 2016. His appeal was dismissed by sport's highest court in July.
Valcke's interventions to help place a World Cup contract worth an initial $709,000 linked to his son's business interests were also detailed.
The CAS verdict noted Valcke broke FIFA rules four times by flying unnecessarily by private jet or with more than one guest, and without repaying the extra cost.
The flights included a sightseeing trip within India to the Taj Mahal, a meeting with the Emir of Qatar in Doha, and taking his family and a children's nanny to the World Cup qualifying draw in July 2015 in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Valcke told the court he followed advice about the Russian trip from then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter "to not travel on commercial flights to avoid arrest." Several weeks earlier, American and Swiss federal prosecutors unsealed their sweeping investigations of corruption linked to FIFA officials.
This was "manifestly not a valid reason for a law-abiding individual," the panel of three CAS judges wrote. Swiss prosecutors announced criminal proceedings against Valcke in 2016 and 2017 for financial wrongdoing. Those proceedings are ongoing.
It cost FIFA $71,699 for Valcke's family to fly privately to St. Petersburg instead of taking a commercial flight, according to an internal review. There was extra cost for his son, Sebastien Valcke, to fly from Brazil to Zurich at FIFA's expense to join them boarding the private jet, the ruling stated.
"Mr. Valcke requested FIFA that his son's flight be ... upgraded from economy to business," the CAS panel wrote.
Valcke also helped his son's business career in a deal to supply equipment to a fan zone on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro during the 2014 World Cup.
In July 2013, Valcke, his son and FIFA's then marketing director, Thierry Weil, went to Manchester, England, to meet a firm developing virtual reality software.
During the following negotiations, Valcke "used his position within FIFA to help his son obtaining remuneration from a FIFA business partner," the court said.
He shared confidential FIFA emails with his son and advised him how to structure requests for commission.
In dismissing Valcke's appeal, the judging panel said his further "grave misconduct" of exploring a black market ticket deal for the World Cup in Brazil was worth a 10-year ban by itself.
The court also upheld a 100,000 Swiss franc ($104,000) fine imposed by FIFA.
Jerome Valcke, then the FIFA secretary general, was urged in a 2013 internal memo to find "more cost efficient alternatives whenever possible," according to the Court of Arbitration for Sport's verdict explaining why his appeal against a 10-year ban was dismissed.
Excessive use of private jets and ordering business class travel for his son was a factor in Valcke being banned from soccer by the FIFA ethics committee after he was fired in 2016. His appeal was dismissed by sport's highest court in July.
Valcke's interventions to help place a World Cup contract worth an initial $709,000 linked to his son's business interests were also detailed.
The CAS verdict noted Valcke broke FIFA rules four times by flying unnecessarily by private jet or with more than one guest, and without repaying the extra cost.
The flights included a sightseeing trip within India to the Taj Mahal, a meeting with the Emir of Qatar in Doha, and taking his family and a children's nanny to the World Cup qualifying draw in July 2015 in St. Petersburg, Russia.
Valcke told the court he followed advice about the Russian trip from then-FIFA president Sepp Blatter "to not travel on commercial flights to avoid arrest." Several weeks earlier, American and Swiss federal prosecutors unsealed their sweeping investigations of corruption linked to FIFA officials.
This was "manifestly not a valid reason for a law-abiding individual," the panel of three CAS judges wrote. Swiss prosecutors announced criminal proceedings against Valcke in 2016 and 2017 for financial wrongdoing. Those proceedings are ongoing.
It cost FIFA $71,699 for Valcke's family to fly privately to St. Petersburg instead of taking a commercial flight, according to an internal review. There was extra cost for his son, Sebastien Valcke, to fly from Brazil to Zurich at FIFA's expense to join them boarding the private jet, the ruling stated.
"Mr. Valcke requested FIFA that his son's flight be ... upgraded from economy to business," the CAS panel wrote.
Valcke also helped his son's business career in a deal to supply equipment to a fan zone on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro during the 2014 World Cup.
In July 2013, Valcke, his son and FIFA's then marketing director, Thierry Weil, went to Manchester, England, to meet a firm developing virtual reality software.
During the following negotiations, Valcke "used his position within FIFA to help his son obtaining remuneration from a FIFA business partner," the court said.
He shared confidential FIFA emails with his son and advised him how to structure requests for commission.
In dismissing Valcke's appeal, the judging panel said his further "grave misconduct" of exploring a black market ticket deal for the World Cup in Brazil was worth a 10-year ban by itself.
The court also upheld a 100,000 Swiss franc ($104,000) fine imposed by FIFA.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
-
Monday 24 September , 2018
WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
-
Saturday 15 September , 2018
WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
-
Sunday 16 September , 2018
WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
WATCH | There is a Fear of Failure in the Dressing Room: Mickey Arthur
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | India Might Consider Giving Rahul a Go vs Afghanistan: Kalra
Monday 24 September , 2018 WATCH | Dhawan a Shoo-in For the Indian One-Day Team Any Place in the World: Kalra
Saturday 15 September , 2018 WATCH | Team Capable of Winning Without Kohli: Rayudu
Sunday 16 September , 2018 WATCH | Angelo Mathews, Mashrafe Mortaza React After Opening Asia Cup 2018 Game
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Immersive | From Ordinary Extra to Extraordinary: How BJP Broke the Kashmir Jinx
- Streaming Now: 5 Shows and Films Releasing on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hotstar This Week
- Airtel Bundles Unlimited Calls And 511GB 4G Data With Oppo F9 Pro, Nokia 7 Plus and Nokia 6.1 Plus
- Toyota Century GRMN Luxury Sedan Spotted, CEO Akio Toyoda Shares Image on Instagram
- Brie Larson Had the Perfect Response to People Who Told Her to 'Smile More' in 'Captain Marvel' Trailer
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...