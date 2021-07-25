Priya Malik Clinches Gold Medal at World Cadet Wrestling Championships

Far away from the hustle and bustle of Tokyo Olympics where the eyes of the sporting world have been trained since Friday, Indian wrestler Priya Malik has clinched a gold medal at the ongoing World Cadet Wrestling Championships.

In the final bout of the 73 kg category, Priya defeated Kesniya Patapovich 5-0 to win the title in Budapest. The news comes just a day after Mirabai Chanu created history in Tokyo by winning India’s first ever silver medal in weightlifting which was also the first of their campaign.

Priya has been consistently winning gold medals at home having clinched the yellow metal at the 2019 Khelo India Games in Pune before repeating the feat at the 17th School Games in New Delhi.

Wishes Pour in

Congratulations have been pouring in from all around with Bollywood stars including Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sunny Deol, Anil Kapoor among other taking to social media to wish the champion wrestler.

Gold at Tokyo Games?

However, with the fever of Tokyo Games gripping everyone, mistakes were made. Cricketers Ishant Sharma and Hanuma Vihari along with actor-model Milind Soman were heavily trolled for assuming that Priya has won the gold medal at the ongoing Olympics in Tokyo.

“Thank you Priya Malik! #gold #TokyoOlympics #wrestling welcome to Mt Olympus," Soman tweeted on Sunday.

Naturally, social media users had their fun at his expense.

“Sir it’s world wrestling championship and not Olympic… It is held in Hungary…fyi," advised a user.

“Kindly google little and find out in which world sporting event she won… It’s not mandatory to post congratulatory tweet without knowing about it," suggested another.

Soman did reply. “I know now, still happy and I won’t delete the tweet, sometimes its ok to make a mistake," he said.

In another tweet, he apologise. “Sorry, should have checked before my earlier tweet, but was too overcome with joy. Priya Malik won Gold at the World wrestling Championships ! Onwards and upwards," he tweeted.

