Pro Kabaddi 2018: Bengal Warriors, UP Yoddha Play Out Thrilling 40-40 Tie
Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha played out an exciting 40-40 tie. Bengal Warriors kept their unbeaten streak going in Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2018 but would feel slightly disappointed.
(Image: PKL)
Bengal Warriors and UP Yoddha played out an exciting 40-40 tie. Bengal Warriors kept their unbeaten streak going in Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2018 but would feel slightly disappointed.
Maninder Singh scored 16 points for Bengal Warriors and was ably supported by Surjeet Singh who got six tackle points. Prashant Kumar Rai scored 13 points for UP Yoddha while Rishank Devadiga got nine raid points.
Jang Kun Lee got Bengal Warriors off to a good start with two successful two-point raid in two minutes as they led 4-0. Rishank Devadiga opened UP Yoddha’s account in the third minute with a raid point. UP Yoddhha fought back to level the match at 6-6 in the sixth minute.
Rishank Devadiga came up with a super raid in the 11th minute as UP Yoddha led 12-10. Both teams traded raid and tackle points in the next few minutes. It was a closely contested first half with UP Yoddha enjoying a slender advantage. At the end of the first half the score was 18-15 in favour of UP Yoddha.
UP Yoddha began the second half strongly as they inflicted an all out in the 22nd minute to lead 23-17. UP Yoddha kept on piling the points and pressure on Bengal Warriors as they extended their lead. After 30 minutes, UP Yoddha led 28-21 and looked on course to a comfortable win.
Surjeet Singh attained a high five for Bengal Warriors as they cut the deficit to just four points after 34 minutes. Bengal Warriors got a couple of raid points to get back into the game.
With less than five minutes left in the game Bengal Warriors inflicted an all out to tie the match at 32-32. Bengal Warriors held a two-point lead as the clock ticked down to the final few minutes. Maninder Singh achieved a super 10 in the 38th minute as Bengal Warriors led 36-34.
Prashant Rai scored with a two-point raid as UP Yoddha leveled the match at 36-36 in the 39th minute. Maninder Singh got a bonus point to give Bengal Warriors the lead but Prashant Rai tied the match once again in the 39th minute.
Maninder Singh scored a two-point raid in the 40th minute to give UP Yoddha 40-38 lead. It looked like anyone’s match but Prashant Kumar Rai’s crucial bonus point ensured that both teams shared the spoils.
The Inter Zone Challenge Week begins tomorrow with Bengal Warriors taking on Dabang Delhi KC while Bengaluru Bulls will face Puneri Paltan.
