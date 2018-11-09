Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: Bengal Warriors Trump Telugu Titans 30-25

The opening night of the Mumbai leg sees Bengal Warriors battle Telugu Titans at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai in what is a battle for the third spot in Zone B.
Clinical from the Warriors here.
The Bengal defence is 🔥 as they slomp the Titan’s raider with a strong tackle. Score 25-16. #KOLvHYD #JordaarKabaddi #AamarWarriors— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) November 9, 2018
Finally getting into the groove here, is Rahul Chaudhari!
Rahul hits the ground, but hits it past the midline 😀— Telugu Titans (@Telugu_Titans) November 9, 2018
19-13#KOLvHYD #EeRanamMaadhe
A Jordaar 1️⃣st half with #AamarWarriors ruling the mat. Stay tuned for a high octane 2️⃣nd half. #KOLvHYD #JordaarKabaddi #AamarWarriors pic.twitter.com/vPs4B9PCKM— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) November 9, 2018
No prisoners taken!
Nilesh Salunke is absolutely a Ninja. What a stretch 👏 Abozar and Manoj Kumar are done being nice guys too. 😤— Telugu Titans (@Telugu_Titans) November 9, 2018
6-4#KOLvHYD #EeRanamMaadhe
ICYMI, here's how Bengal Warriors are lining up tonight.
Here’s our Jordaar 7️⃣ for our 2️⃣nd encounter 🆚 @Telugu_Titans tonight. #KOLvHYD #JordaarKabaddi #AamarWarriors pic.twitter.com/17Q5BaOD9r— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) November 9, 2018
Image: @Telugu_Titans/Twitter
The two met previously in Season 6 in the Sonepat leg, where Abozar Mohajermighani and Vishal Bhardwaj combined to score nine tackle points, but Bengal Warriors took home a 30-25 win. A large part of the credit for that win goes to Bengal Warriors’ lead raider Maninder Singh who scored 11 raid points; a tally which was more than twice what any other raider managed in the match.
Head-to-head: Bengal Warriors 6-3 Telugu Titans
Bengal Warriors have won only one of their last four games and are in need of a win to increase their odds of reaching the Super Playoffs. Their previous game against U.P. Yoddha ended in 30-30 tie. Maninder Singh was his outstanding best, scoring 14 raid points whereas Shrikant Tewthia led the defence with three tackle points. A victory against Telugu Titans will propel Bengal Warriors into third spot, just a point behind second-placed U.P. Yoddha.
Telugu Titans were also involved in a tie against the U.P. Yoddha in their previous match in what was a display of defensive domination from both sides. Mighani scored four tackle points and was ably supported by Anil Kumar, Krushna Madane and Mohsen Maghsoudlou who combined to score five tackle points. Telugu Titans’ defence managed to hold Rishank Devadiga and Shrikant Jadhav to just four points each, showcasing the kind of quality they boast of in their defensive unit.
A victory against Bengal Warriors will not only take them above U.P. Yoddha into the second spot in Zone B, but also avenge their loss earlier in the campaign to the same side.
-
09 Nov, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE NZ vs PAK 209/950.0 overs 212/440.3 oversPakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
-
09 Nov, 2018 | South Africa in Australia AUS vs SA 231/1048.3 overs 224/950.0 oversAustralia beat South Africa by 7 runs
-
07 Nov, 2018 | Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE NZ vs PAK 266/950.0 overs 219/1047.2 oversNew Zealand beat Pakistan by 47 runs
-
06 Nov, 2018 | West Indies in India IND vs WI 195/220.0 overs 124/920.0 oversIndia beat West Indies by 71 runs
-
06 - 09 Nov, 2018 | England in Sri Lanka ENG vs SL 342/1097.0 overs 203/1068.0 oversEngland beat Sri Lanka by 211 runs