Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: Bengal Warriors Trump Telugu Titans 30-25

News18.com | November 9, 2018, 10:23 PM IST
Follow all the live updates from the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi match between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans through News18 Sports' live blog.

The opening night of the Mumbai leg sees Bengal Warriors battle Telugu Titans at the Dome@NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai in what is a battle for the third spot in Zone B.
Nov 9, 2018 10:23 pm (IST)

And that's that. Bengal Warriors have won this encounter 30-25, but Telugu Titans did well to stay in contention till the end and eventually finish the match with less than a seven point difference.

Nov 9, 2018 10:11 pm (IST)

Just three minutes remaining, and Telugu Titans may just be in with a shot of taking something away from the match! The deficit is now six points, and they would hope to gain that consolation point from this stage.

Nov 9, 2018 10:04 pm (IST)

Maninder Singh is on the raid, and he goes back into his half after an empty raid.

Nov 9, 2018 10:02 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans might need to re-assess their aims and expectations from this match here. Perhaps not losing by a margin of more than seven points will be their saving grace, as it means they take back at least some points from the match.

Nov 9, 2018 10:01 pm (IST)

With about eight minutes to go, the score reads 26-17 to Bengal Warriors.

Nov 9, 2018 9:59 pm (IST)

Clinical from the Warriors here.

Nov 9, 2018 9:59 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans need a miracle here to get anything out of this encounter. Raider Mohsen has just joined the proceedings and has been brought on to inject some life into the attack. 

Nov 9, 2018 9:56 pm (IST)

The difference now, though, is that Bengal have done what they have attempted to do for the duration of this entire match - pull away into a lead which is next to unassailable.

Nov 9, 2018 9:55 pm (IST)

Ran Singh and Rakshit both exchange empty raids here and the score remains 24-16 to Bengal Warriors.

Nov 9, 2018 9:53 pm (IST)

Finally getting into the groove here, is Rahul Chaudhari!

Nov 9, 2018 9:50 pm (IST)

The second half has started and Bengal Warriors have started it in the same fashion as the first. The score reads 19-12 to Bengal Warriors.

Nov 9, 2018 9:44 pm (IST)

And the teams go into half time with the score reading 13-11 to Bengal Warriors.

Nov 9, 2018 9:44 pm (IST)
Nov 9, 2018 9:43 pm (IST)

The score reads 13-11 to Bengal Warriors, and they are not letting go of the lead very easily.

Nov 9, 2018 9:37 pm (IST)

Telugu Titans is missing something in their attack, and Rahul Chaudhari has not delivered so far. Here he completes another unsuccessful raid, succumbing to the Bengal Warriors defence.

Nov 9, 2018 9:32 pm (IST)

No prisoners taken!

Nov 9, 2018 9:26 pm (IST)

Maninder Singh has frankly blown hot and cold for the warriors here, and one successful raid is followed by an unsuccessful raid. The early lead is good, but he may need to find his mojo if they are to maintain the lead in the match.

Nov 9, 2018 9:25 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors has extended their lead and are now looking to capitalize on this early momentum. A combination of some solid defence and agile raids means that the score now reads 5-2 to the warriors.

Nov 9, 2018 9:21 pm (IST)

And a successful raid by Mohsen on the other side as well means that the scores are locked at 1-1.

Nov 9, 2018 9:20 pm (IST)

ICYMI, here's how Bengal Warriors are lining up tonight.

Nov 9, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

Maninder Singh is going to carry out the first raid of the evening, hoping for a good start, and he raids successfully to put Bengal Warriors 1-0 up here.

Nov 9, 2018 9:16 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live updates of the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi match between Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans!

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: Bengal Warriors Trump Telugu Titans 30-25
Image: @Telugu_Titans/Twitter

The two met previously in Season 6 in the Sonepat leg, where Abozar Mohajermighani and Vishal Bhardwaj combined to score nine tackle points, but Bengal Warriors took home a 30-25 win. A large part of the credit for that win goes to Bengal Warriors’ lead raider Maninder Singh who scored 11 raid points; a tally which was more than twice what any other raider managed in the match.

Head-to-head: Bengal Warriors 6-3 Telugu Titans

Bengal Warriors have won only one of their last four games and are in need of a win to increase their odds of reaching the Super Playoffs. Their previous game against U.P. Yoddha ended in 30-30 tie. Maninder Singh was his outstanding best, scoring 14 raid points whereas Shrikant Tewthia led the defence with three tackle points. A victory against Telugu Titans will propel Bengal Warriors into third spot, just a point behind second-placed U.P. Yoddha.

Telugu Titans were also involved in a tie against the U.P. Yoddha in their previous match in what was a display of defensive domination from both sides. Mighani scored four tackle points and was ably supported by Anil Kumar, Krushna Madane and Mohsen Maghsoudlou who combined to score five tackle points. Telugu Titans’ defence managed to hold Rishank Devadiga and Shrikant Jadhav to just four points each, showcasing the kind of quality they boast of in their defensive unit.

A victory against Bengal Warriors will not only take them above U.P. Yoddha into the second spot in Zone B, but also avenge their loss earlier in the campaign to the same side.
