Pro Kabaddi 2018, Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans: Bengal Warriors Trump Telugu Titans 30-25

Image: @Telugu_Titans/Twitter



The two met previously in Season 6 in the Sonepat leg, where Abozar Mohajermighani and Vishal Bhardwaj combined to score nine tackle points, but Bengal Warriors took home a 30-25 win. A large part of the credit for that win goes to Bengal Warriors’ lead raider Maninder Singh who scored 11 raid points; a tally which was more than twice what any other raider managed in the match.



Head-to-head: Bengal Warriors 6-3 Telugu Titans



Bengal Warriors have won only one of their last four games and are in need of a win to increase their odds of reaching the Super Playoffs. Their previous game against U.P. Yoddha ended in 30-30 tie. Maninder Singh was his outstanding best, scoring 14 raid points whereas Shrikant Tewthia led the defence with three tackle points. A victory against Telugu Titans will propel Bengal Warriors into third spot, just a point behind second-placed U.P. Yoddha.



Telugu Titans were also involved in a tie against the U.P. Yoddha in their previous match in what was a display of defensive domination from both sides. Mighani scored four tackle points and was ably supported by Anil Kumar, Krushna Madane and Mohsen Maghsoudlou who combined to score five tackle points. Telugu Titans’ defence managed to hold Rishank Devadiga and Shrikant Jadhav to just four points each, showcasing the kind of quality they boast of in their defensive unit.



A victory against Bengal Warriors will not only take them above U.P. Yoddha into the second spot in Zone B, but also avenge their loss earlier in the campaign to the same side.