Pro Kabaddi 2018: Bengaluru Bulls Ease Past Jaipur Pink Panthers 45-32
Pawan Sehrawat produced a terrific raiding performance to lead Bengaluru Bulls to a 45-32 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in an Inter Zone Challenge Week match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 on Sunday.
Ahmedabad: Pawan Sehrawat produced a terrific raiding performance to lead Bengaluru Bulls to a 45-32 win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in an Inter Zone Challenge Week match of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 on Sunday.
Sehrawat scored 19 points and two super raids by Rohit Kumar and Kashiling Adake laid the foundations for Bengaluru's victory.
Jaipur Pink Panthers fizzled after a strong start with Deepak Niwas Hooda getting a super 10.
The first half saw both teams match each other stride for stride. There was little to choose from as in the fifth minute Hooda got a raid point to level it at 4-4.
The next couple of minutes saw Jaipur Pink Panthers put pressure on Bengaluru Bulls as they opened a six-point gap. An all out was inflicted by Jaipur in the ninth minute as they led 11-5.
Adake made a brilliant super raid in the 13th minute as he scored four points to reduce the gap to just three points. Bengaluru Bulls took the lead in the 16th minute as they inflicted an all out. At the end of the first half, Bengaluru Bulls trailed 17-18.
The second half saw Bengaluru Bulls switch gears.
First Rohit Kumar produced a super raid in the 22nd minute and then Sehrawat's two-point raid in the 24th minute led to another all out on Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Anup Kumar was having a quiet match as in the first 30 minutes he scored just one point for Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Jaipur tried to make a comeback in the match but Sehrawat got a super 10 in the 31st minute and followed it up a couple of more successful raids.
Jaipur's fate was sealed when they suffered another all out in the 34th minute to trail 24-37.
Hooda did his best to get points for Jaipur and achieved a super 10. But it was too little too late as Sehrawat continued to pocket points to lead Bengaluru Bulls to a win.
