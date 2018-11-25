Pro Kabaddi 2018: Bengaluru Rode Rohit's Heroics to Hammer Tamil Thalaivas 36-22

Riding on a terrific raiding performance by Rohit Kumar, Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-22 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match here on Saturday.Kumar scored 11 raid points and got able support from Pawan Sehrawat, who scored 6 points.Ajay Thakur top scored for Tamil Thalaivas with 6 points in what was a subdued performance by the team.Bengaluru Bulls remain top of the table in Zone B whereas Tamil Thaliavas remain bottom of the table.Bengaluru Bulls made a strong start to lead 5-1 after three minutes as Kashiling Adake and Pawan Sehrawat got in a couple of raid points.In the 7th minute Rohit Kumar got another raid point to give Bengaluru Bulls 6-2.Bengaluru Bulls inflicted an all-out in the next minute to lead 10-3. Jasvir Singh got a couple of raid points for Tamil Thalaivas as they trailed 5-11 after nine minutes.Tamil Thalaivas rallied back into the first half to get a couple of points on board as they ended first half strongly. Tamil Thalaivas went into the break trailing by five points.Rohit Kumar was having a great game and made a two-point raid in the 25th minute to give Bengaluru Bulls 22-14 lead. Tamil Thalaivas forced a super tackle in the 28th minute as they trailed 18-24.All hopes of a Tamil Thalaivas comeback were officially laid to rest when they suffered an all-out in the 36th minute.The all out meant that Bengaluru had opened up a 12-point unassailable lead. A couple of tackle and raid points in the last few minutes meant that Tamil Thalaivas had no answer to Bengaluru's dominance.