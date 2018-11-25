English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Pro Kabaddi 2018: Bengaluru Rode Rohit's Heroics to Hammer Tamil Thalaivas 36-22
Riding on a terrific raiding performance by Rohit Kumar, Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-22 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match here on Saturday.
Riding on a terrific raiding performance by Rohit Kumar, Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-22 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match here on Saturday.
Riding on a terrific raiding performance by Rohit Kumar, Bengaluru Bulls beat Tamil Thalaivas 36-22 in a Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) match here on Saturday.
Kumar scored 11 raid points and got able support from Pawan Sehrawat, who scored 6 points.
Ajay Thakur top scored for Tamil Thalaivas with 6 points in what was a subdued performance by the team.
Bengaluru Bulls remain top of the table in Zone B whereas Tamil Thaliavas remain bottom of the table.
Bengaluru Bulls made a strong start to lead 5-1 after three minutes as Kashiling Adake and Pawan Sehrawat got in a couple of raid points.
In the 7th minute Rohit Kumar got another raid point to give Bengaluru Bulls 6-2.
Bengaluru Bulls inflicted an all-out in the next minute to lead 10-3. Jasvir Singh got a couple of raid points for Tamil Thalaivas as they trailed 5-11 after nine minutes.
Tamil Thalaivas rallied back into the first half to get a couple of points on board as they ended first half strongly. Tamil Thalaivas went into the break trailing by five points.
Rohit Kumar was having a great game and made a two-point raid in the 25th minute to give Bengaluru Bulls 22-14 lead. Tamil Thalaivas forced a super tackle in the 28th minute as they trailed 18-24.
All hopes of a Tamil Thalaivas comeback were officially laid to rest when they suffered an all-out in the 36th minute.
The all out meant that Bengaluru had opened up a 12-point unassailable lead. A couple of tackle and raid points in the last few minutes meant that Tamil Thalaivas had no answer to Bengaluru's dominance.
Kumar scored 11 raid points and got able support from Pawan Sehrawat, who scored 6 points.
Ajay Thakur top scored for Tamil Thalaivas with 6 points in what was a subdued performance by the team.
Bengaluru Bulls remain top of the table in Zone B whereas Tamil Thaliavas remain bottom of the table.
Bengaluru Bulls made a strong start to lead 5-1 after three minutes as Kashiling Adake and Pawan Sehrawat got in a couple of raid points.
In the 7th minute Rohit Kumar got another raid point to give Bengaluru Bulls 6-2.
Bengaluru Bulls inflicted an all-out in the next minute to lead 10-3. Jasvir Singh got a couple of raid points for Tamil Thalaivas as they trailed 5-11 after nine minutes.
Tamil Thalaivas rallied back into the first half to get a couple of points on board as they ended first half strongly. Tamil Thalaivas went into the break trailing by five points.
Rohit Kumar was having a great game and made a two-point raid in the 25th minute to give Bengaluru Bulls 22-14 lead. Tamil Thalaivas forced a super tackle in the 28th minute as they trailed 18-24.
All hopes of a Tamil Thalaivas comeback were officially laid to rest when they suffered an all-out in the 36th minute.
The all out meant that Bengaluru had opened up a 12-point unassailable lead. A couple of tackle and raid points in the last few minutes meant that Tamil Thalaivas had no answer to Bengaluru's dominance.
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
-
Monday 12 November , 2018
WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
-
Saturday 29 September , 2018
WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
EXCLUSIVE | India Deserved Series Win but Windies Competed Well in Final T20I: Brian Lara
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Important Shikhar Dhawan Got in Form Before Australia Tour, Says Rohit Sharma
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH | Team Used Resources to the Best of Ability: Brathwaite
Monday 12 November , 2018 WATCH: India Not Too Reliant on Bumrah and Kuldeep, Says Ashish Nehra
Saturday 29 September , 2018 WATCH | We Have Dominated From the Start till The End: Rohit Sharma
Live TV
Recommended For You
- History Not India’s Friend as 2018 Hockey World Cup Looms on the Horizon
- Director Abhishek Chaubey on Son Chiriya, Portrayal of Women in Bollywood, #MeToo Movement
- German Teen Loses License Just 49 Minutes After Passing the Driving Test
- Grandma Spends Third Thanksgiving With Stranger She Accidentally Invited to Dinner
- ‘The Lion King’ Comparison Video With the 1994 Original Will Take You Back in Time