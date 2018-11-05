Pro Kabaddi 2018, Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Highlights - As It Happened





Preview: After a run of four straight wins, Gujarat Fortunegiants will face Dabang Delhi K.C. in the teams’ second encounter this campaign at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida. Gujarat Fortunegiants had managed to get the better of Dabang Delhi K.C. in every one of their encounter in Season 5. But Season 6 saw Dabang Delhi K.C. rally hard to return a tie. They will now want to use this momentum to push for their first win against the side when the two teams clash on Sunday.

Catch all the live action from the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and Dabang Delhi K.C. here. Nov 4, 2018 8:57 pm (IST) Full-time and Gujarat win 45-38. Dominant showing from them as they took the lead early and stayed in front. Delhi never looked like they stood a chance, even during their brief flurry of points in the first half. Nov 4, 2018 8:53 pm (IST) Less than 3 minutes to go and Gujarat lead 44-37. Nov 4, 2018 8:46 pm (IST) 5 minutes left and Gujarat lead 41-35. Nov 4, 2018 8:38 pm (IST) 9 minutes left in the game and Gujarat lead Delhi 38-31. They are close to the win now, unless a massive comeback happens for the home side. Nov 4, 2018 8:32 pm (IST) Gujarat use a super tackle to open up a 9 point lead. Nov 4, 2018 8:28 pm (IST) Second half underway and Delhi will need another period of sustained scoring to get the win. Nov 4, 2018 8:21 pm (IST) A late flurry of points sees Gujarat go into the break with the lead. The score is currently 18-27. Can Delhi mount a comeback in the second half? Nov 4, 2018 8:18 pm (IST) Delhi continue to notch up the points but Gujarat have again found some rhythm of their own and as the half comes to a close, the deficit for the home side is five points. Nov 4, 2018 8:14 pm (IST) Delhi now only 4 points behind. This has been quite the fightback from them. Nov 4, 2018 8:11 pm (IST) Delhi are clawing their way back into this. They are now behind by only 7 points but will need a sustained spell of dominance to fully claw their way back into the game. Nov 4, 2018 8:08 pm (IST) Delhi's raiding has been poor whereas Gujarat's defence has been swift and alert. No wonder they are currently leading 13-5. Nov 4, 2018 8:06 pm (IST) Five minutes have been played and Gujarat are leading 8-3. Delhi need something big to get back in this game. Nov 4, 2018 8:04 pm (IST) Some good defensive work sees the Fortunegiants race away to a 6-1 lead. Nov 4, 2018 8:02 pm (IST) Tight start to begin with. Both teams get a point each on their first raid. Sachin then gives the away team the lead. Nov 4, 2018 8:01 pm (IST) We are underway now! Gujarat to get us started with the first raid. Nov 4, 2018 7:48 pm (IST) The beginning of the match is only a few minutes away. Last season, Delhi failed to get even a single win against Gujarat. Can they change their fortunes this season? We shall see. Nov 4, 2018 7:37 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to the live updates from the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Image: @DabangDelhiKC/Twitter



The first match between these two sides this season ended in a 32-32 tie after an exciting back-and-forth contest. Dabang Delhi K.C.’s Chandran Ranjit had an outstanding night, scoring 10 points whereas their Corner duo of captain Joginder Singh Narwal and Ravinder Pahal combined to score seven points. They were equally matched by the Gujarat Fortunegiants’ captain Sunil Kumar and corner Ruturaj Koravi as they managed four tackle points each on the night. While Dabang Delhi K.C. led the raid points tally in that match, Gujarat Fortunegiants managed to outdo them in terms of tackle points.



Dabang Delhi K.C. are on a run of two straight losses and will aim to cease it when they battle Gujarat Fortunegiants. They will draw confidence from the fact they are one of only two teams to avoid defeat as well as score over 30 points against Gujarat Fortunegiants in the season so far. Dabang Delhi K.C. have conceded an average of 33.67 points this campaign while Gujarat Fortunegiants have leaked more than 30 points just twice. Dabang Delhi K.C. will have to tighten their defence in the game against Gujarat Fortunegiants if they are to push for a win. Gujarat Fortunegiants have been in stunning form this season, managing four wins on the trot with their last three seeing them have a combined points advantage of 32 over their three opponents. In their previous match against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, captain Sunil Kumar managed an astonishing eight tackle points and was well supported in defence by corner Ruturaj Koravi.