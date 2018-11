Pro Kabaddi 2018, Gujarat FortuneGiants vs Bengal Warriors Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live updates from the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog.Inter-Zone Challenge Week action next shifts to Ahmedabad as Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Bengal Warriors at The Arena by TransStadia on Friday. Gujarat Fortunegiants are currently third in Zone A after a run of six successive wins, and a seventh win would see them move up to second. Bengal Warriors are currently occupying the fifth spot in Zone B, but a win would see them move into the top half.