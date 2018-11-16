GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Gujarat FortuneGiants vs Bengal Warriors Highlights: As It Happened

News18.com | November 16, 2018, 10:01 PM IST
Catch all the live updates from the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog.

Inter-Zone Challenge Week action next shifts to Ahmedabad as Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Bengal Warriors at The Arena by TransStadia on Friday. Gujarat Fortunegiants are currently third in Zone A after a run of six successive wins, and a seventh win would see them move up to second. Bengal Warriors are currently occupying the fifth spot in Zone B, but a win would see them move into the top half.
Nov 16, 2018 9:01 pm (IST)

And that's that! Gujarat Fortunegiants have sealed a dominant victory over Bengal Warriors, with a scoreline of 35-23.

Nov 16, 2018 8:56 pm (IST)

The score now reads 34-21 to Gujarat Fortune Giants. The only way Bengal can hope to get something out of the match is if they manage to reduce the deficit of the impending defeat to seven points or less.

Nov 16, 2018 8:51 pm (IST)

Gujarat have been consistent and mature in the way they have gone about things here. Since the half way mark, they have only been on an upward trajectory.

Nov 16, 2018 8:48 pm (IST)

And it's a whopping twelve point lead now! Gujarat is not taking their foot off the pedal now.

Nov 16, 2018 8:46 pm (IST)

It has been a beautiful passage of play though for Bengal Warriors in the last few minutes, with Jang Kun Lee in the thick of things. His sliding toe touch is one of the best in the world, but with his team so many points behind, it is hardly coming to any use in this encounter.

Nov 16, 2018 8:43 pm (IST)

And that lead has now stretched to eleven points, with the score now reading 29-19.

Nov 16, 2018 8:41 pm (IST)

But there is some respite here for Gujarat FortuneGiants once again as they restore the nine point lead, one raid leading to three points in a go.

Nov 16, 2018 8:40 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors are gradually clawing their way back into the match, thanks to some sloppy defending by Gujarat but also in part due to good attacking play but the Bengal raiders.

Nov 16, 2018 8:36 pm (IST)

The score now reads 21-15 to Gujarat Fortunegiants.

Nov 16, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)

If the teams were fairly evenly matched going into half time, it's the home side now who are dictating the terms here. They're into a six point lead here, and show no signs of letting up.

Nov 16, 2018 8:24 pm (IST)

But Bengal have pulled one point back here, and it indicates their desire to stay within touching distance.

Nov 16, 2018 8:22 pm (IST)

The home side are finally starting to pull away and have taken the initiative with a three point lead. The score now reads 16-13 to Gujarat Fortune Giants.

Nov 16, 2018 8:20 pm (IST)

Well Bengal Warriors have gifted points here to Dong Jong Lee, Maninder Singh with a less than impressive ankle hold on the Korean.

Nov 16, 2018 8:18 pm (IST)

9-9 is the score now, and an official time-out has been called for.

Nov 16, 2018 8:17 pm (IST)

Some appreciation here for the home side!

Nov 16, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)

The score now reads 8-8, and the match is evenly poised so far. Both teams are trading blow for blow and it might well remain this way till the end of the encounter.

Nov 16, 2018 8:11 pm (IST)

Bengal Warriors get all their points owing to being a strong defensive unit. Mandeep gets them about ten raid points in every match, and it's not for everyone to see if they can continue their strategy going into this match.

Nov 16, 2018 8:10 pm (IST)

Full support here for the home side!

Nov 16, 2018 8:09 pm (IST)

The score of the match has accelerated to 3-3, and the encounter has all the makings of a high scoring encounter.

Nov 16, 2018 8:07 pm (IST)

A polite enquiry from Jang Kun Lee here who thinks he earned his point for Bengal Warriors. The review is on, and Lee is successful with it.

Nov 16, 2018 8:06 pm (IST)

On the other hand, Maninder Singh raids successfully as well so both sides are now off the mark in this match.

Nov 16, 2018 8:05 pm (IST)

The first point of the night goes to the home side, and it's a great running hand touch by Ajay Kumar on Jang Kun Lee's right knee.

Nov 16, 2018 8:04 pm (IST)

We'll know over about the next hour if Gujarat can get their home campaign off to a winning start.

Nov 16, 2018 8:03 pm (IST)

While this is how Gujarat Fortunegiants are lining up.

Nov 16, 2018 8:02 pm (IST)

This is how the Bengal Warriors are lining up today.

Nov 16, 2018 7:57 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Bengal Warriors! The home team today is Gujarat Fortune Giants, who would be looking to get the Ahmedabad leg of the tournament to a good start.

