Pro Kabaddi 2018, Gujarat FortuneGiants vs Bengal Warriors Highlights: As It Happened

Catch all the live updates from the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Gujarat Fortune Giants and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog.
Inter-Zone Challenge Week action next shifts to Ahmedabad as Gujarat Fortunegiants take on Bengal Warriors at The Arena by TransStadia on Friday. Gujarat Fortunegiants are currently third in Zone A after a run of six successive wins, and a seventh win would see them move up to second. Bengal Warriors are currently occupying the fifth spot in Zone B, but a win would see them move into the top half.
Some appreciation here for the home side!
6' WOW! 😍— Gujarat Fortune Giants (@Fortunegiants) November 16, 2018
Prapanjan makes two escapes in two raids! Talk about form! 😎
GUJ 6-5 KOL#GarjegaGujarat #NayaKhoonDugnaJunoon #GUJvKOL pic.twitter.com/LYYcftcLya
Full support here for the home side!
Our management cheering our Giants! 👏👏#GarjegaGujarat #NayaKhoonDugnaJunoon #GUJvKOL pic.twitter.com/dWe02lHoLw— Gujarat Fortune Giants (@Fortunegiants) November 16, 2018
While this is how Gujarat Fortunegiants are lining up.
Our chosen 7! 😎— Gujarat Fortune Giants (@Fortunegiants) November 16, 2018
#GarjegaGujarat #NayaKhoonDugnaJunoon #GUJvKOL pic.twitter.com/oabm9gmiwb
This is how the Bengal Warriors are lining up today.
A mighty squad for a mighty clash! Here’s our Jordaar line-up against @Fortunegiants. #GUJvKOL #JordaarKabaddi #AamarWarriors pic.twitter.com/7RyRkGlDKy— Bengal Warriors (@BengalWarriors) November 16, 2018
