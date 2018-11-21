Pro Kabaddi 2018, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba, Highlights: Gujarat Win hard-fought Encounter - As It Happened





Preview: It’s a clash of the titans when Gujarat Fortunegiants host U Mumba at The Arena by TransStadia in a VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match at Ahmedabad on Wednesday. A victory would see the home team close down the gap atop Zone A to just three points while also maintaining their perfect record against U Mumba.

Nov 21, 2018 10:22 pm (IST) Well wow. Gujarat Fortunegiants trailed most of the match but have ended it as victors and this is the second win they've gotten over U Mumba this season. This is definitely the more memorable one though. Nov 21, 2018 10:20 pm (IST) Amazing. The match is drawing to a close and the home team are again ahead! Poor defending by U Mumba sees them lose the lead. Nov 21, 2018 10:13 pm (IST) Unbelievable. The two teams are level at 31 each. With only four minutes to go, this match is headed for a great end! Nov 21, 2018 10:07 pm (IST) The game is drawing to an end and the lead for U Mumba is just the sole point. A spate of timeouts have been taken. We seem to be headed for an absolute nail-biter of a finish. Nov 21, 2018 10:03 pm (IST) The game has become a bit edgy now as the away side lead by just 2 points. They will hope to avoid a late surge from the Fortunegiants. Nov 21, 2018 9:57 pm (IST) We are nearly halfway through the second half and U Mumba are ahead 27-23. If they can hold on to this lead it will be quite the deserving win for them as barring a few moments in the beginning of the match, they have been the dominant side. Nov 21, 2018 9:53 pm (IST) The second half hasn't been as action heavy as the first but it is U Mumba who are still leading 24-19. Nov 21, 2018 9:47 pm (IST) The second half is now underway. Can the Fortunegiants reverse the momentum and end the match with a win? Nov 21, 2018 9:41 pm (IST) It's half-time and the away side lead 21-16. Fortunegiants will need a small miracle to get back into the game at this point. Nov 21, 2018 9:37 pm (IST) The half is coming to a close and U Mumba lead 21-15. Can they close the half with the lead? Nov 21, 2018 9:27 pm (IST) We are approaching the halfway mark of the first half and U Mumba have gone on an absolute tear and have surged into a 6-point lead. They started slow but are now on top. Nov 21, 2018 9:23 pm (IST) 5 minutes have passed in the match and the home side maintain a slender lead. The game could still go any way at this point. Nov 21, 2018 9:20 pm (IST) It's an action-packed start to the game and the home side currently enjoy a marginal 3-2 lead. Nov 21, 2018 9:18 pm (IST) Gujarat Fortunegiants won the toss and chose which court they'll start the match from, meaning U Mumba get the first raid. The match is now underway! Nov 21, 2018 9:04 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and U Mumba. The first match of the day saw Patna Pirates decisively beat Tamil Thalaivas 45-27.

Gujarat Fortunegiants



The two teams met in a highly entertaining contest just 11 days ago, where Gujarat Fortunegiants came out on top courtesy of a mat-sweeping seven-point raid by Mahendra Rajput that swung the tide in his side’s favour late in the game.



Despite being the youngest captain in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6, Sunil Kumar has looked unfazed and has showed maturity beyond his age in leading his side this campaign. He leads his side in tackle points with 39 and his average has shot up from 2.38 in Season 5 to 3.25 this season, proving that Right Cover has improved and continues to do so. Kumar scored three tackle points in his team’s previous outing against U Mumba and will be aiming at another big performance to maintain his side’s perfect record against the Zone A toppers.



Rookie sensation Siddharth Desai has been the find of the season in VIVO Pro Kabaddi. The raider leads the league in raid points with 131. He also leads the league in Do-Or-Die raid points, showcasing his ability to perform in crunch situations. Despite his team’s loss, Desai starred in his last outing against Gujarat Fortunegiants with 12 raid points and kept his team in the game till the dying moments. U Mumba have a gem in their hands and they need him to shine if they are to topple Gujarat Fortunegiants.