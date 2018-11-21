Pro Kabaddi 2018, Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba, Highlights: Gujarat Win hard-fought Encounter - As It Happened

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catch all the action from the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Gujarat Fortunegiants and U Mumba here.
Preview: It’s a clash of the titans when Gujarat Fortunegiants host U Mumba at The Arena by TransStadia in a VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match at Ahmedabad on Wednesday. A victory would see the home team close down the gap atop Zone A to just three points while also maintaining their perfect record against U Mumba.
Gujarat Fortunegiants
The two teams met in a highly entertaining contest just 11 days ago, where Gujarat Fortunegiants came out on top courtesy of a mat-sweeping seven-point raid by Mahendra Rajput that swung the tide in his side’s favour late in the game.
Despite being the youngest captain in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6, Sunil Kumar has looked unfazed and has showed maturity beyond his age in leading his side this campaign. He leads his side in tackle points with 39 and his average has shot up from 2.38 in Season 5 to 3.25 this season, proving that Right Cover has improved and continues to do so. Kumar scored three tackle points in his team’s previous outing against U Mumba and will be aiming at another big performance to maintain his side’s perfect record against the Zone A toppers.
Rookie sensation Siddharth Desai has been the find of the season in VIVO Pro Kabaddi. The raider leads the league in raid points with 131. He also leads the league in Do-Or-Die raid points, showcasing his ability to perform in crunch situations. Despite his team’s loss, Desai starred in his last outing against Gujarat Fortunegiants with 12 raid points and kept his team in the game till the dying moments. U Mumba have a gem in their hands and they need him to shine if they are to topple Gujarat Fortunegiants.
