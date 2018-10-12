Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Highlights: As it Happened

Oct 12, 2018 7:51 pm (IST)

More did the bulk of scoring for Pune as he had four points in the first 15 minutes. Surender Nada earned two tackle points for Haryana's defence. It was a low-scoring affair in the first half as both teams played on the do-or-die raids. Nitin Tomar scored with a two-point raid as Puneri Paltan inflicted the first all out of the match in the 19th minute to take 14-8 lead. In the last five minutes of the first half Puneri Paltan turned the match on its head as they scored eight straight points compared to Haryana's solitary point. At the end of the first half, Puneri Paltan led 15-9. ​