Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Highlights: As it Happened

News18.com | October 12, 2018, 10:57 PM IST
Catch all the scores from the Pro Kabaddi match between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live updates.

Season Six of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League moves to Sonepat today, and the first match of the day sees the home side Haryana Steelers taking on Gujarat Fortunegiants. The Steelers are without a win in the league so far, having lost their first game 34-22 against Puneri Paltan. They would certainly be looking to make amends in front of their home crowd. While it is still early days and no team is out of the reckoning yet, every unit would be cautious of not falling too far behind at such an early stage.
Oct 12, 2018 9:09 pm (IST)

HARYANA STEELERS WIN: This is an emphatic win by the Haryana side as they win 32-25. Monu has proved his worth as a raider and captain for the Haryana side.

Oct 12, 2018 9:02 pm (IST)

Gujarat is taking a lot time and are trying to break the rhythm of the opposition. The score stands at 28-23.

Oct 12, 2018 8:57 pm (IST)

Haryana cannot be complacent in the dying minutes of this match. A lot is at stake. But Khandola is continuing to make mistakes and Gujarat are coming closer. It's 22-27 at the moment. 

Oct 12, 2018 8:52 pm (IST)

Monu comes for a do or die raid, and that's suicide. This could be a chance for Gujarat to come back in the match. It's 26-21 for Haryana currently. 

Oct 12, 2018 8:47 pm (IST)

The difference in this half has been Gujarat's defence that is looking much more confident at the moment. Also they have kept Monu Goyat at bay and hence come close to Steelers. It's 24-20 at the moment. 

Oct 12, 2018 8:42 pm (IST)

In this second half the good thing about Gujarat has been that they have not allowed the lead to increase. In fact they're closing in on Haryana too. It;s 23-18 in favour of Haryana. 

Oct 12, 2018 8:35 pm (IST)

Haryana starting from where they left. Monu continues his good raiding form and gets another touch point. Their defence too gets into the act quickly and gets a point. They lead by 21-16. 

Oct 12, 2018 8:29 pm (IST)

Gujarat have to get their defence sorted as that is one department, that has been the deciding factor in almost all the matches this season. 

Oct 12, 2018 8:25 pm (IST)

HALF TIME: This was, without any doubt Haryana's half where their raiders prospered. They have managed to give the team a seven-point lead at 20-13. 

Oct 12, 2018 8:23 pm (IST)

Khandola hasn't been able to convert his raids into points, so the responsibility falls on Monu and Naveen to get the points. Gujarat making a comeback in the match at 12-18. 

Oct 12, 2018 8:19 pm (IST)

Monu and Co are giving away some easy points in the defence but have been impeccable in raiding. They are holding on to their lead. The score reads 16-9.

Oct 12, 2018 8:15 pm (IST)

Gujarat are tempted to go for tackles on Haryana raiders and that ploy is not working for them. They are trailing 6-12 at the moment. 

Oct 12, 2018 8:12 pm (IST)

Haryana continues their good and inflict an all out. But Gujarat have come with renewed energy now and have taken four quick points against the run of play. It's 10-4 in favour of Haryana. 

Oct 12, 2018 8:09 pm (IST)

Haryana has totally dominated the proceedings in the first five minutes of the match. Monu has been exceptional in his first three raids. Haryana lead 6-0. 

Oct 12, 2018 8:06 pm (IST)

He follows it up with yet another raid point. Goyat, the new skipper for Haryana wants to make a statement early on in the match. It's 3-0 for Haryana at the moment.

Oct 12, 2018 8:03 pm (IST)

We're just moments away from the start of yet another exciting match. And Sachin goes down in the first raid for Gujarat. And Monu strikes in the raiding department. It's 2-0 for Steelers. 

Oct 12, 2018 7:55 pm (IST)

The 'brave moments' of the match belonged to Nitin Tomar who suffered an injury but continued to battle on for his team. In the 19th minute, Tomar helped Pune inflict a crucial all out from which Haryana never recovered. Puneri Paltan made little work of Haryana Steelers in the second half as they ran out comfortable winners.

Oct 12, 2018 7:52 pm (IST)

Haryana Steelers started the second half better as they scored five points to trail 14-18. Nitin Tomar, however, had different ideas as he scored with a two-point raid in the 27th minute to lead 20-14. Puneri Paltan managed the game quite well as they contained the Steelers' raiders very well. With just five minutes to go, Puneri Paltan had opened a nine-point gap. In the 36th minute, another all out was inflicted by Pune as they led 30-17.

Oct 12, 2018 7:51 pm (IST)

More did the bulk of scoring for Pune as he had four points in the first 15 minutes. Surender Nada earned two tackle points for Haryana's defence. It was a low-scoring affair in the first half as both teams played on the do-or-die raids. Nitin Tomar scored with a two-point raid as Puneri Paltan inflicted the first all out of the match in the 19th minute to take 14-8 lead. In the last five minutes of the first half Puneri Paltan turned the match on its head as they scored eight straight points compared to Haryana's solitary point. At the end of the first half, Puneri Paltan led 15-9. ​

Oct 12, 2018 7:51 pm (IST)

For Haryana Steelers, it was a disappointing night for the raiders as apart from Vikas Kandola (8 points) no one else contributed much. Haryana Steelers were quick off the blocks with their defence and raiders scoring two points each as they led 4-2 after 7 minutes. Puneri Paltan defence scored their first point of the match in the 7th minute as they trailed 3-4. Both teams traded raid and tackle points in the next few minutes as Haryana Steelers held a slender 7-6 lead after 13 minutes.

Oct 12, 2018 7:45 pm (IST)

Puneri Paltan produced a solid all-round team performance to beat Haryana Steelers 34-22 to register their first win of Vivo Pro Kabaddi Season VI here Monday. Nitin Tomar led from the front as he scored seven points and was ably supported by G B More and Deepak Kumar Dahiya who scored six and five points respectively. For Haryana Steelers, it was a disappointing night for the raiders as apart from Vikas Kandola (8 points) no one else contributed much. Tonight in the match against Gujarat Fortunegiants they'll need a much more stellar effort. Hello and welcome to the live blog between Haryana and Gujarat.

Image: @HaryanaSteelers/Twitter
