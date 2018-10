Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants Highlights: As it Happened

Read More

Catch all the scores from the Pro Kabaddi match between Haryana Steelers and Gujarat Fortunegiants through News18 Sports' live updates.Season Six of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League moves to Sonepat today, and the first match of the day sees the home side Haryana Steelers taking on Gujarat Fortunegiants. The Steelers are without a win in the league so far, having lost their first game 34-22 against Puneri Paltan. They would certainly be looking to make amends in front of their home crowd. While it is still early days and no team is out of the reckoning yet, every unit would be cautious of not falling too far behind at such an early stage.