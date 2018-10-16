Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Panthers Beat Steelers 36-33 - As It Happened

Read More

Catch all the live action from the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers on News18 Sports' live blog.Haryana Steelers will be keen to get their VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 season back on track when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Tuesday. Having lost two and won one of their three matches so far in their home leg, Haryana Steelers will be eager return to winning ways.