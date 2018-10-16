GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Panthers Beat Steelers 36-33 - As It Happened

News18.com | October 16, 2018, 11:12 PM IST
Catch all the live action from the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers on News18 Sports' live blog.

Preview: Haryana Steelers will be keen to get their VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 season back on track when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Tuesday. Having lost two and won one of their three matches so far in their home leg, Haryana Steelers will be eager return to winning ways.
Oct 16, 2018 10:19 pm (IST)

Full time and the Pink Panthers have won 36-33. Good result for them but the problems continue to mount for Haryana Steelers and the league's most expensive player Monu Goyat. 

Oct 16, 2018 10:17 pm (IST)

Jaipur got a super tackle and the point gap is now of 5 points. Game all but over. 

Oct 16, 2018 10:16 pm (IST)

Steelers grab another point and the deficit is now 3 points. Interesting end to the game. 

Oct 16, 2018 10:13 pm (IST)

And the Steelers get a Super Raid worth 4 POINTS! Suddenly this game looks alive again. 

Oct 16, 2018 10:12 pm (IST)

Pink Panthers are looking to run down the clock at this point and Steelers are obviously getting flustered. Panthers have an 8 point lead. 

Oct 16, 2018 10:08 pm (IST)

The point gap is now 9 points and with less than 5 minutes left, Pink Panthers look set for a win today. 

Oct 16, 2018 10:03 pm (IST)

7 minutes left and the deficit is now 7 points. This has been a thrilling game. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:58 pm (IST)

10 minutes to go and 10 points separate the Panthers and the Steelers. Will the latter find a way back into this game? They'll need to get a move on soon. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:57 pm (IST)

That is followed by a Super Raid for the Panthers. They have been on a roll throughout this half. 10-point lead now. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:56 pm (IST)

All Out for the Panthers! Questionable strategy from the Steelers as they had only two people defending the raid; neither of whom were defenders. Oops. 24-17 to the Panthers now. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:53 pm (IST)

Two more raid points for the Panthers! They are now 18-13 ahead. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:52 pm (IST)

Pink Panthers now open up a 3 point lead. Still early in the second half but this could be the turning moments of this game. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:49 pm (IST)

Pink Panthers get a super tackle on Monu Goyat and are awarded two points as a result. They lead 14-13. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:48 pm (IST)

The second half is underway. Can any of these sides get a big lead and stay ahead?

Oct 16, 2018 9:40 pm (IST)

That's half-time and the game is level at 12-12. What a half that was. Evenly matched and a game contested at the highest intensity. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:36 pm (IST)

The half is drawing to a close and the Steelers are 10-8 ahead. If they can go into the break with the lead they'll be quite pleased. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:33 pm (IST)

6 minutes to go and Steelers take the initiative again, taking a one-point lead. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:30 pm (IST)

It is now 6-6 with half the time in the first period elapsed. It's been a good game thus far. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:27 pm (IST)

Haryana maintain a 2-point lead and are currently 4-2 ahead. Pink Panthers will need a super raid or all out to come soon at this point. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:23 pm (IST)

Pink Panthers hit back with a touch point but birthday boy and Haryana skipper Monu Goyat immediately restores the 2-point lead. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:22 pm (IST)

Haryana get a 2-0 lead after gaining two touch points. Good start for them. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

The game is underway with Pink Panthers winning the toss and choosing the first raid. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:12 pm (IST)

The beginning of the match isn't too far away. In the first match of the night, the Bengal Warriors beat the Telugu Titans 30-25. 

Oct 16, 2018 9:04 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers. 

Haryana Steelers have a good record against Jaipur Pink Panthers and will hope to make this advantage count, as they look to turn around their form in this campaign. Jaipur Pink Panthers, having played one game so far this campaign against U Mumba, are coming off a four-day break and will be fresh for their match against Haryana Steelers.

A side loaded with talent and experience, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be hoping to kick-start their quest for a second VIVO Pro Kabaddi title on Tuesday.
