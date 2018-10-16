Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers: Panthers Beat Steelers 36-33 - As It Happened

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catch all the live action from the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Haryana Steelers and Jaipur Pink Panthers on News18 Sports' live blog.
Preview: Haryana Steelers will be keen to get their VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 season back on track when they take on Jaipur Pink Panthers on Tuesday. Having lost two and won one of their three matches so far in their home leg, Haryana Steelers will be eager return to winning ways.
Haryana Steelers have a good record against Jaipur Pink Panthers and will hope to make this advantage count, as they look to turn around their form in this campaign. Jaipur Pink Panthers, having played one game so far this campaign against U Mumba, are coming off a four-day break and will be fresh for their match against Haryana Steelers.
A side loaded with talent and experience, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be hoping to kick-start their quest for a second VIVO Pro Kabaddi title on Tuesday.
