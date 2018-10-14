Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan. Highlights: Paltan beat Steelers 45-27 - As It Happened





Puneri Paltan lost 41-37 to Dabang Delhi KC in Match 12 of Pro Kabaddi League Season 6. It was a total team effort from Delhi with Naveen Kumar and Chandran Ranjit handling raiding duties and Vishal Mane leading the defence. Oct 14, 2018 10:19 pm (IST) The game is over and Paltan have won 45-27. What a massive win that is for them. Oct 14, 2018 10:16 pm (IST) 2 minutes to go and the score is 39-35 in favour of Paltan. Oct 14, 2018 10:11 pm (IST) 3:15 on the clock and Paltan are 37-25 ahead. Game is all but in the bag. Oct 14, 2018 10:05 pm (IST) Paltan resorting to a bit of time-killing now, which is understandable given they're 11 points ahead at 34-23. Oct 14, 2018 10:03 pm (IST) Paltan now 34-21 ahead with six and a half minutes to go. Barring a miracle, the Steelers look out of this one. Oct 14, 2018 9:58 pm (IST) Are the Steelers on the verge of a comeback? Probably not but they have scored 3 straight points and are now... 11 points behind. Yes. Oct 14, 2018 9:54 pm (IST) 5 minutes in the second half are over and Paltan are 29-14 ahead. Steelers have some work to do. Oct 14, 2018 9:51 pm (IST) Paltan are now 25-11 ahead after getting an all out. Oct 14, 2018 9:49 pm (IST) Second half is underway. Can the Steelers make a comeback? Oct 14, 2018 9:43 pm (IST) Half-time and the Paltan are leading 19-11. Oct 14, 2018 9:40 pm (IST) Less than 3 minutes left and the Paltan lead 16-11. They've been the better all-round side this half and it reflects in the scoreline. Oct 14, 2018 9:36 pm (IST) The score is 8-13 now in favour of the Paltan. Every time Steelers try and make a comeback they are snuffed out. Oct 14, 2018 9:32 pm (IST) Puneri Paltan get a do or die raid and they are now 8-5 ahead. That changed quickly. Oct 14, 2018 9:29 pm (IST) Half of the half is over and Paltan lead 6-5. Close game so far. Oct 14, 2018 9:27 pm (IST) Steelers get two more points and peel off into a 5-3 lead. Do or die is now on for them and Paltan get a point on defence. Oct 14, 2018 9:23 pm (IST) Puneri Paltan get one on defence and then another point on the do or die. 3-3 now. Oct 14, 2018 9:22 pm (IST) Paltan got one back but the Steelers hit right back with a touch point on raid. 3-1 now. Oct 14, 2018 9:19 pm (IST) Skipper Monu Goyat then brings home a raid point. 2-0 to the Steelers. Oct 14, 2018 9:18 pm (IST) The match is underway and the Steelers start with a wonderful defensive point! Oct 14, 2018 9:12 pm (IST) Both these teams are coming off a loss in their previous game and both will be aiming for a reversal of fortunes today. Which of them will be able to do just that? Find out in a few minutes. Oct 14, 2018 9:04 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan.

PKL



For Puneri Paltan, it was Nitin Tomar who delivered the goods in raiding department, but didn't get support from his teammates.



Tomar opened Puneri Paltan’s account with a raid in the first minute and followed it up with another to lead 3-1. Right after that Meraj Sheykh scored two raid points for Delhi.



Dabang Delhi KC inflicted the first all out of the match in the 7th minute to lead 11-5. Then Tomar made three successful raids to bring back Puneri Paltan in the match to trail 11-13.



In the 15th minute Puneri Paltan made a strong comeback as they led 17-16 and inflicted an all out. Tomar made another two-point raid in the 20th minute as Puneri Paltan led 22-20 at the break.



In the 27th minute Pawan Kadian made a successful raid as both teams were level at 25-25. In the 32nd minute Dabang Delhi inflicted another all out to lead 33-29. Pawan Kadian made a two-point raid to further open the gap for Dabang Delhi as they led 35-29.



In the last five minutes, Puneri Paltan tried to make a fight of the match but Delhi held their nerve. The brave moment of the match came between 27th and 32nd minute when Pawan Kadian made two quick raids and scored three points to give Delhi the lead. Puneri Paltan never recovered from that blow and ultimately lost the match.



Meanwhile, a magnificent performance from U Mumba saw them thrash Haryana Steelers 53-26. This was their second convincing win from three league matches so far, with the biggest margin of 27 points in the 6th Vivo Pro Kabaddi League in Sonepat on Saturday.



The star for U Mumba was Abhishek Singh, who not only got his first Super10 in raids but also contributed at key moments in the defence, getting two tackle points.



The much-touted battle between captains Fazel Atrachali in defence and Monu Goyat in attack hardly materialised as the U Mumba leader got the better of his counterpart on every occasion with his timely tackles. Goyat could only manage three points from 9 raids.



Atrachali’s towering presence, which saw him bag 7 points from 7 tackles served to inspire his team to perform at their best, with Abhishek’s performance being well supported by Siddharth Desai, who scored 8 from 14 raids and Rohit Baliyan, who scored 7 from 10 raids and one tackle point.



Fazel was rightly adjudged the Star Defender of the match.



Surinder was also excellent in defence, scoring 3 from 3 tackles.



U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mazandarani who was looking for a more cohesive and stronger performance from his team would be satisfied with this performance as even the substitute players got a look in and an opportunity to show their skills.