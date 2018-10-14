Pro Kabaddi 2018, Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba Highlights: As it Happened





After kickstarting their home campaign with a 32-25 win over Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers will try to take this momentum into their next game against U Mumba. Haryana Steelers will look to use home support to their advantage as they face they mighty U Mumba defence led by captain Fazel Atrachali. U Mumba will want to continue their unbeaten start to the season and rake up a win in the first of their two games against the home side in Sonepat.

Read More Catch all the action from the VIVO Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 After kickstarting their home campaign with a 32-25 win over Gujarat Fortunegiants, Haryana Steelers will try to take this momentum into their next game against U Mumba. Haryana Steelers will look to use home support to their advantage as they face they mighty U Mumba defence led by captain Fazel Atrachali. U Mumba will want to continue their unbeaten start to the season and rake up a win in the first of their two games against the home side in Sonepat. Oct 13, 2018 10:24 pm (IST) U MUMBA WIN: This has been a marvelous win for the Mumbai side. Steelers were no match to Atrachali-led side and lost 53-26 in the match. Oct 13, 2018 10:21 pm (IST) That is another all out by Mumba, thanks to a brilliant tackle by Atrachali. And they cross 50 points. They lead 51-25. Oct 13, 2018 10:18 pm (IST) Mumba is trying out their bench strength at the moment, that will hold them in good stead in the rest of the tournament. Haryana on the other hand are playing the cath up game. It's 46-22 for Mumba. Oct 13, 2018 10:11 pm (IST) With just a little over 5 minutes left, Mumba have the match in their pocket. They are just increasing their lead. Abhishek, meanwhile makes a Super 10. Mumba lead 43-19. Oct 13, 2018 10:04 pm (IST) This is going to be a high-scoring match as Mumba are in unrelenting and punishing mood. They have not allowed Steelers' raiders to make open spaces and get some raid points. It's 41-17 now. Oct 13, 2018 10:01 pm (IST) Another all out inflicted by U Mumba. And now it's a 20-point deficit for the Haryana side. This match looks over for Monu Goyat and Co. The scoreboard reads 36-16 at the moment. Oct 13, 2018 9:57 pm (IST) Atrachali goes for almost an impossible tackle and gets it. Such is the power of the Irani. India needs to be wary of him in the future. The score moves to 30-15 in Mumba's favour. Oct 13, 2018 9:55 pm (IST) Such has been Mumba's dominance that veteran Dharamraj Cheralathan has taken over the raiding duties. Also this could just be a ploy to waste the time. Score moves to 28-15. Oct 13, 2018 9:48 pm (IST) HALF TIME: And this was without any doubt Mumba's half. Defence and raiding have been equally ordinary for Steelers. They trail 15-27 and will have to come up with a better show in the next half. Oct 13, 2018 9:47 pm (IST) The misery doesn't seem to end for Steelers and Goyat. That just goes to show how much they are dependent on their skipper. Mumba surge ahead with 27-14. Oct 13, 2018 9:43 pm (IST) Fazel Atrachali has been Monu Goyat's nemesis. He hasn't been just good enough today. In the meanwhile Abhishek is continuing to get raid points for U Mumba. It's 25-11 for Mumba. Oct 13, 2018 9:38 pm (IST) Nothing seems to be going right for Steelers. They need someone to step up in the raiding department. Surender has been brilliant for Mumba. The score reads 18-9. Oct 13, 2018 9:34 pm (IST) Mumba's defence has managed to keep Monu Goyat at bay, and other raiders for Haryana aren't looking comfortable. The match is moving forward at a rapid pace. It's 15-6 for Mumba. Oct 13, 2018 9:33 pm (IST) Now it's time for an all out by Mumba. This has been brilliant, all-round performance by them as the score reads 12-5. Oct 13, 2018 9:31 pm (IST) Now Desai is getting good support from Abhishek who manages to get a super raid. Mumbai are slowly marching ahead in this match. It's 8-2 at the moment. Oct 13, 2018 9:28 pm (IST) But in the very next raid, Desai gets two raid point and that will give him a lot of confidence going forward in the match. And right after that Fazel Atrachali gets a tackle point. Mumbai are 4-2. Oct 13, 2018 9:26 pm (IST) Siddarth Desai starts the proceedings, while Monu Goyat starts for Haryana. But it is the latter who gets the first points. The match is underway and it's 1-0 for Haryana. Oct 13, 2018 9:21 pm (IST) Haryana was brilliant in their first encounter but it is their defence who will have to fare a little better to register a win here. On the other hand, it is U Mumba's raiding that needs improvement. Oct 13, 2018 9:12 pm (IST) We are just minutes away from perhaps the two strongest looking teams. A lot would depend of skippers of both the team, as to which way the match tilts. Oct 13, 2018 9:06 pm (IST) मैच डेः पुनेरी पल्टन के खिलाफ मैट पर उतरकर अपने अभियान की शुरुआत करेंगे धाकड़ बॉयज 💪



It's Match-day. Our #DhaakadBoys will hit the mat for their first match of the season against @PuneriPaltan . This is going to be a night of thrill for both the teams. 🙌⚡#ShaanSeSteelers pic.twitter.com/7b0c2Oq1AX — Haryana Steelers (@HaryanaSteelers) October 8, 2018 Oct 13, 2018 9:01 pm (IST) Young Siddharth Desai impressed one-and-all after scoring two Super 10s in two games this year for U Mumba. With a return of 28 points from 2 games, Desai’s raiding ability is the key for a U Mumba team that relies heavily on its defence. Oct 13, 2018 8:57 pm (IST) Kuyldeep Singh, with a High 5 in the team’s first home game, has fit in well in Haryana Steelers’ Left Corner. He formed a successful partnership with Sunil which proved difficult for Gujarat Fortunegiants to conquer. Their chemistry will be key for Haryana Steelers against U Mumba. Oct 13, 2018 8:50 pm (IST) There will be one battle to watch out for, between the skippers of both the sides. One of the finds of last season’s campaign, Monu Goyat piled up 191 raid points at Patna Pirates and finished as the season’s fourth best raider. Fazel Atrachali has returned to U Mumba after leading Gujarat Fortunegiants to the final last year and is the league’s most successful international defender. Winner of the Best Defender award in Season 4, Fazel is capable of taking down any raider on his day. Oct 13, 2018 8:47 pm (IST) After a promising start, Haryana Steelers would look to keep up the good work against U Mumba. Under the leadership of Monu Goyat they started off campaign in emphatic style, and would be hoping for same kind of performance today. Hello and welcome to the live blog between U Mumba and Haryana Steelers.

PKL



Following a loss in their opening game to Puneri Paltan, Haryana Steelers bounced back well with a win against Gujarat Fortunegiants. Captain Monu Goyat led from the front with 7 raid points while his corners put up a defensive masterclass, sharing 10 points between them. With Monu having Naveen and Vikash Khandola as backup raiders, the Haryana Steelers offence is a fearsome unit. When combined with their defence, which also includes veteran Sachin Shingade, Haryana Steelers look strong contender this season.



U Mumba have had a strong start to their campaign and are currently second in Zone B. They secured a draw against Puneri Paltan in the Maharashtra Derby before leaving it late to claim an excellent win against Jaipur Pink Panthers. Youngster Siddharth Desai has had an outstanding start to his debut season, scoring the third-most number of points this season (28). He will look to follow up his two consecutive Super 10s with another strong performance. Rohit Baliyan also had a good game against the defensively-strong Jaipur Pink Panthers and the two raiders combined for 20 points. Captain Fazel Atrachali and Dharmaraj Cheralathan have come up with strong defensive performances as well to make U Mumba a force to be reckoned with in this campaign.