Pro Kabaddi 2018: Jaipur Pink Panthers Shift Home Base to Panchkula From Jaipur
Kabaddi Team Jaipur Pink Panthers has decided to shift their home leg of Pro Kabaddi League to Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula, as their home venue - Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium is under construction.
Jaipur: Kabaddi Team Jaipur Pink Panthers has decided to shift their home leg of Pro Kabaddi League to Tau Devi Lal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula, as their home venue - Sawai Man Singh Indoor Stadium is under construction.
The home Leg for Jaipur Pink Panthers will begin on December 14 and will conclude on December 20.
"We conducted a joint recce of the venue in Panchkula with Star India Pvt Ltd and Mashal Sports Pvt Ltd to look at the viability of the location before the season commenced," Jaipur Pink Panthers spokesperson Bunty Walia said in a statement.
"We will definitely miss the massive cheers from the crowds in Jaipur that the team has received all these years but we support the improvement of the facility that has been taken into consideration.
"The construction work increases the seating capacity which will help us and all the other sports to drive more audience to the stadiums and raise motivation among our young athletes," he added.
Captain of Jaipur Pink Panthers, Anup Kumar added: "I was a part of U Mumba for the past five seasons and always found the support in Jaipur for the home team astounding.
"I was looking forward to the home venue but unfortunately, we're not playing at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium this time. I urge all our fans from Jaipur to continue supporting us this season and we shall try to bring the trophy back home."
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
