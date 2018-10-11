GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Updates, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors, Highlights: Warriors Win 36-27 - As It Happened

News18.com | October 11, 2018, 11:11 PM IST
Preview: Season six of the Pro Kabaddi League is in full swing, and today's matches in the tournament sees the last round of games being played in Chennai before the action moves to Sonepat. The second match sees Tamil Thalaivas take on Bengal Warriors after the former suffered a 48-37 defeat to Bengaluru Bulls yesterday. The Thalaivas will be desperate to end their home leg of the tournament with a victory, after suffering their third consecutive defeat of the campaign on Wednesday.
Oct 11, 2018 10:19 pm (IST)

The game is over and the Warriors have won 36-27. Fourth straight loss for the Thalaivas, who have quite a bit of soul searching to do. 

Oct 11, 2018 10:15 pm (IST)

With less than two minutes remaining, the Warriors lead 35-25. All but over at this point, the game. 

Oct 11, 2018 10:10 pm (IST)

If the first game of tonight was a nail-biter, the second was a foregone conclusion halfway into the second half. Tamil Thalaivas look set for their 4th straight defeat of the tournament. 

Oct 11, 2018 10:08 pm (IST)

Bengal are not being too adventurous on the raid as of now and why would they be with a 10 point lead. The home side look out of sorts. 5 minutes to go now. 

Oct 11, 2018 10:03 pm (IST)

10 minutes left now in the second half and the Warriors' lead is now a whopping nine points. Can the home side somehow make a comeback into this game? 

Oct 11, 2018 9:59 pm (IST)

Warriors raiders Maninder Singh and Mahesh Goud have scored 12 points between them thus far. 

Oct 11, 2018 9:56 pm (IST)

Bengal running away with the game now. Some good raiding sees them open up a 6-point lead. The Thalaivas are struggling here. 

Oct 11, 2018 9:54 pm (IST)

The lead is now a 4 point one for the Warriors. With 16 minutes still on the clock, the game is still open but the home side need to get a grip. 

Oct 11, 2018 9:51 pm (IST)

Bengal now open up a three point lead. Thalaivas reviewed a contentious decision but end up losing their review. 

Oct 11, 2018 9:48 pm (IST)

Second half is now underway. 

Oct 11, 2018 9:46 pm (IST)
Oct 11, 2018 9:40 pm (IST)

Half-time and the game has just swung in the Bengal Warriors' favour! They lead Tamil Thalaivas 18-15. 

Oct 11, 2018 9:38 pm (IST)

Every time one team gets a point, the other hits back instantly. To say the two sides are evenly matched would be an understatement. 14-14 now. 

Oct 11, 2018 9:34 pm (IST)

Thalaivas now ahead by just the one point. The half has been a pulsating one to watch and very little separates the two sides. 

Oct 11, 2018 9:30 pm (IST)

9 minutes left in the half and the game is now level thanks to a super raid for the Warriors! 

Oct 11, 2018 9:27 pm (IST)

Do or die raid prevented by the Thalaivas and how! Maninder is prevented from getting the raid and the home side have a three point lead. 

Oct 11, 2018 9:25 pm (IST)

Ajay Thakur is stepping up when his team needs it the most. He grabs a double after the Thalaivas cut the deficit to one and the home team now lead. 

Oct 11, 2018 9:21 pm (IST)

Jasvir Singh picks up another point for the Thalaivas just after Jang Kun Lee picked up a double with a smartly aimed kick. Even battle thus far with the Warriors just ahead. 

Oct 11, 2018 9:19 pm (IST)

What a start this has been. The Thalaivas get a single point and the Warriors hit back with two raid points! 

Oct 11, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)

And the second game of the night is now underway! 

Oct 11, 2018 9:13 pm (IST)

The players have emerged from the tunnel and excitement is palpable. The beginning of the game is now just minutes away! 

Oct 11, 2018 9:08 pm (IST)

The first match of the day saw the Patna Pirates beat the UP Yoddha 41-43 in an absolute thriller of a match. Can this one exceed the excitement levels? We shall find out shortly. 

Oct 11, 2018 9:00 pm (IST)
Oct 11, 2018 8:53 pm (IST)

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2018 match between the Tamil Thalaivas and the Bengal Warriors! 

