Pro Kabaddi 2018, Live Updates, Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors, Highlights: Warriors Win 36-27 - As It Happened
News18.com | October 11, 2018, 11:11 PM IST
Preview: Season six of the Pro Kabaddi League is in full swing, and today's matches in the tournament sees the last round of games being played in Chennai before the action moves to Sonepat. The second match sees Tamil Thalaivas take on Bengal Warriors after the former suffered a 48-37 defeat to Bengaluru Bulls yesterday. The Thalaivas will be desperate to end their home leg of the tournament with a victory, after suffering their third consecutive defeat of the campaign on Wednesday.
Oct 11, 2018 10:19 pm (IST)
The game is over and the Warriors have won 36-27. Fourth straight loss for the Thalaivas, who have quite a bit of soul searching to do.
Oct 11, 2018 10:15 pm (IST)
With less than two minutes remaining, the Warriors lead 35-25. All but over at this point, the game.
Oct 11, 2018 10:10 pm (IST)
If the first game of tonight was a nail-biter, the second was a foregone conclusion halfway into the second half. Tamil Thalaivas look set for their 4th straight defeat of the tournament.
Oct 11, 2018 10:08 pm (IST)
Bengal are not being too adventurous on the raid as of now and why would they be with a 10 point lead. The home side look out of sorts. 5 minutes to go now.
Oct 11, 2018 10:03 pm (IST)
10 minutes left now in the second half and the Warriors' lead is now a whopping nine points. Can the home side somehow make a comeback into this game?
Oct 11, 2018 9:59 pm (IST)
Warriors raiders Maninder Singh and Mahesh Goud have scored 12 points between them thus far.
Oct 11, 2018 9:56 pm (IST)
Bengal running away with the game now. Some good raiding sees them open up a 6-point lead. The Thalaivas are struggling here.
Oct 11, 2018 9:54 pm (IST)
The lead is now a 4 point one for the Warriors. With 16 minutes still on the clock, the game is still open but the home side need to get a grip.
Oct 11, 2018 9:51 pm (IST)
Bengal now open up a three point lead. Thalaivas reviewed a contentious decision but end up losing their review.
Oct 11, 2018 9:48 pm (IST)
Second half is now underway.
Oct 11, 2018 9:46 pm (IST)
We're losing all our nails here in Chennai! 😅
It's 15-18 in the first half in favour of the visitors and the scoreline is changing with every raid! Stay tuned to see how the next 20 minutes will pan out, LIVE on Star Sports 2/2HD/1 Hindi/1HD Hindi/1 Tamil. #CHEvKO