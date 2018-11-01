Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Highlights: Pirates Win 29-27 - As It Happened

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catch all the highlights of the 2018 VIVO Pro Kabaddi match between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors through News18 Sports' live blog.
Patna Pirates have succumbed to defeat only twice but have come out on the winning side seven times against Bengal Warriors in their 12 encounters so far in VIVO Pro Kabaddi. The two teams have played out three ties, a record which promises to make the game very interesting.
It's been a really tight encounter so far between the two sides. The home side has been trying to assert its dominance in attack and each time they have taken the lead, one can see the intent to carry on and put some daylight between them and Bengal Warriors. However, Bengal has always stuck close to their guns and are hot on the trail.
Tushar Patil is up for it!
Substitute bench se aate hi point score karte huye Tushar Patil! 🔥💯#PirateHamla #PATvKOL pic.twitter.com/ez4m4cY4In— Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) November 1, 2018
They have provided excitement-galore in their battles in Season 5, with each team winning once against the other while their other two matches finished in ties. But the most memorable of the fixtures between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors in Season 5 was their incredible battle in Qualifier 2, where Patna Pirates narrowly edged out Bengal Warriors 47-44 in a high-scoring match.
Head-to-head: Patna Pirates 7-2 Bengal Warriors. 3 ties.
Patna Pirates are looking to end a four-game losing streak at home and couldn’t have hoped for a better fixture to do so. They battle Bengal Warriors, a team they have lost to only twice in their 12 encounters so far, giving them a psychological edge heading into the match. Rookie raider Manjeet was outstanding against Bengaluru Bulls, scoring 10 raid points, but will be up against a tough test when he meets PO Surjeet Singh and Ran Singh on the mat.
Bengal Warriors put in a brilliant team-effort in the previous match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, coming out victors by a scoreline of 39-28. Five out of their starting seven managed five or more points in this triumph, with Mahesh Goud leading the way having scored 9. Corner Ran Singh and captain PO Surjeet Singh scored eight out of their team’s 12 tackle points, with Surjeet Singh managing a High 5.
