Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors, Highlights: Pirates Win 29-27 - As It Happened





Patna Pirates have succumbed to defeat only twice but have come out on the winning side seven times against Bengal Warriors in their 12 encounters so far in VIVO Pro Kabaddi. The two teams have played out three ties, a record which promises to make the game very interesting.

Patna Pirates have succumbed to defeat only twice but have come out on the winning side seven times against Bengal Warriors in their 12 encounters so far in VIVO Pro Kabaddi. The two teams have played out three ties, a record which promises to make the game very interesting. Nov 1, 2018 9:00 pm (IST) Bengal Warriors gave the Pirates a run for their money here, but in the end their efforts were simply not enough. Patna Pirates register their fourth win of the league, and end their home leg with a resounding victory. Nov 1, 2018 8:58 pm (IST) Right, things have been decided here. Patna Pirates have taken the game narrowly here, winning it 29-27. Nov 1, 2018 8:57 pm (IST) All three results are possible here, a Pirates win, a Warriors win, or a tie! Nov 1, 2018 8:56 pm (IST) And that lead has been reduced to just one point courtesy a running hand touch by Mahesh Goud. Nov 1, 2018 8:55 pm (IST) With just about one minute to go, Patna Pirates hold a slender two point lead. Nov 1, 2018 8:55 pm (IST) Time out has been called over here once more. Nov 1, 2018 8:51 pm (IST) Patna Pirates lead by just one point here now. 25-24 and Mahesh Goud goes back into his half without a point. Nov 1, 2018 8:50 pm (IST) Jaideep, Amit Kumar and Vijay have been the top three defenders in this match with 5, 3 and 2 points respectively. Nov 1, 2018 8:49 pm (IST) With just under three minutes to go here both teams have taken a time-out. It can be anyone's game here. Nov 1, 2018 8:47 pm (IST) Jang Kun Lee is the only one from Bengal Warriors who seems to be showing some zeal and verve in attack, as opposed to their other raiders. Nov 1, 2018 8:43 pm (IST) Mahesh Goud has been looking strangely off the pace ever since the beginning of the second hald. Here, he conducts another empty raid. Nov 1, 2018 8:42 pm (IST) Patna Pirates have finally managed to break away here! They take a four point lead, with Tushar Patil being in the thick of the action. Nov 1, 2018 8:39 pm (IST) This is one of those games where one can sense it's going to go down to the wire. No team has taken a clear-cut lead and the last stages of the match will decide where the game is going to go. Nov 1, 2018 8:35 pm (IST) Surjeet Singh has gotten a green card here. Nov 1, 2018 8:33 pm (IST) The second half has resumed and Jang Kun Lee is looking motivated as ever. He gains a raid point here and the score reads 16-15 to Patna Pirates. The deficit has been reduced to one and if Bengal Warriors are to make a comeback. they need to do so now. Nov 1, 2018 8:20 pm (IST) It's been a really tight encounter so far between the two sides. The home side has been trying to assert its dominance in attack and each time they have taken the lead, one can see the intent to carry on and put some daylight between them and Bengal Warriors. However, Bengal has always stuck close to their guns and are hot on the trail. Nov 1, 2018 8:16 pm (IST) Manjeet Singh with an unsuccessful raid here. Nov 1, 2018 8:14 pm (IST) And Mahesh Goud is on the raid once again but this time he goes back unsuccessfully. Nov 1, 2018 8:13 pm (IST) Mahesh Goud, with his big frame goes into the Patna Pirates half and after some quick movements, is happy to walk away with the bonus point. Nov 1, 2018 8:12 pm (IST) A see-saw game sees Patna Pirates in the lead once again, they lead 8-10. Nov 1, 2018 8:10 pm (IST) This has been a low scoring encounter so far. Ran Singh raids successfully post which Deepak Narwal also achieves te same. The score is locked at 6-6 at the moment. Nov 1, 2018 8:09 pm (IST) Tushar Patil is up for it! Substitute bench se aate hi point score karte huye Tushar Patil! 🔥💯#PirateHamla #PATvKOL pic.twitter.com/ez4m4cY4In — Patna Pirates (@PatnaPirates) November 1, 2018 Nov 1, 2018 8:09 pm (IST) Patna Pirates is slowly getting back into the game with some raids of their own, Sandeep Tomar looks like he's up for the fight tonight! While Pardeep Narwal looks on from the bench. Nov 1, 2018 8:02 pm (IST) And Bengal Warriors have taken an early lead here with a quick-fire two points. Jang Kun Lee has been in the thick of action over here. Nov 1, 2018 8:00 pm (IST) The first raid is going to take place from Patna Pirates here. The crowd is ready and roaring their team on! Nov 1, 2018 7:59 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live updates of the Pro Kabaddi match between Bengal Warriors and Patna Pirates, in what is Patna Pirates' last home game of the season! They would be hoping to cap off this leg of the tournament with a win.

They have provided excitement-galore in their battles in Season 5, with each team winning once against the other while their other two matches finished in ties. But the most memorable of the fixtures between Patna Pirates and Bengal Warriors in Season 5 was their incredible battle in Qualifier 2, where Patna Pirates narrowly edged out Bengal Warriors 47-44 in a high-scoring match.



Head-to-head: Patna Pirates 7-2 Bengal Warriors. 3 ties.



Patna Pirates are looking to end a four-game losing streak at home and couldn’t have hoped for a better fixture to do so. They battle Bengal Warriors, a team they have lost to only twice in their 12 encounters so far, giving them a psychological edge heading into the match. Rookie raider Manjeet was outstanding against Bengaluru Bulls, scoring 10 raid points, but will be up against a tough test when he meets PO Surjeet Singh and Ran Singh on the mat.



Bengal Warriors put in a brilliant team-effort in the previous match against Jaipur Pink Panthers, coming out victors by a scoreline of 39-28. Five out of their starting seven managed five or more points in this triumph, with Mahesh Goud leading the way having scored 9. Corner Ran Singh and captain PO Surjeet Singh scored eight out of their team’s 12 tackle points, with Surjeet Singh managing a High 5.



