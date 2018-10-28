Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Get Big Win

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catch all the live action from the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers here.
Preview: The last match of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week sees Patna Pirates take on Haryana Steelers at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Following a 39-40 loss to U Mumba in their previous game, Patna Pirates will look to please the home crowd with a second win.
Image: @PatnaPirates/Twitter
After suffering a loss to Bengaluru Bulls in their previous match, Haryana Steelers will be hoping to get their 3rd win of the season with an improved performance against Patna Pirates.
Following a victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates suffered a narrow defeat to U Mumba. Pardeep Narwal was at his raiding best as he returned 17 raid points, his 34th Super 10 in VIVO Pro Kabaddi. He was well-supported by Corner Jaideep and Vikas Jaglan.
After a tough home leg that saw them win two of their six games, Haryana Steelers suffered a loss against Bengaluru Bulls in their previous match. Their raiding duo of captain Monu Goyat and Vikash Khandola bagged 25 raid points. On the other hand, their defence could manage only 4 tackle points. Their offence will need to deliver a similar performance against Patna Pirates to enhance their team’s chances of winning their first match against Patna Pirates.
