Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers: Haryana Get Big Win





Preview: The last match of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week sees Patna Pirates take on Haryana Steelers at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Following a 39-40 loss to U Mumba in their previous game, Patna Pirates will look to please the home crowd with a second win.

Read More Catch all the live action from the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers here.The last match of the Inter-Zone Challenge Week sees Patna Pirates take on Haryana Steelers at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna. Following a 39-40 loss to U Mumba in their previous game, Patna Pirates will look to please the home crowd with a second win. Oct 28, 2018 10:20 pm (IST) Full time and Haryana Steelers get a dominating 43-32 win. Oct 28, 2018 10:06 pm (IST) Haryana have raced to a 38-23 lead now. What a performance it has been for them. Oct 28, 2018 9:57 pm (IST) Haryana are now 16-22 ahead. Unless Patna pull off a comeback for the ages they seemed headed for defeat. Oct 28, 2018 9:44 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal with a successful raid there and this game is intriguingly set up here, its half-time at the moment and Haryana Steelers lead 17-15! All to play for in the second half Oct 28, 2018 9:40 pm (IST) Final few minutes left in the half here, Haryana have slowly built on their lead, thanks to some impressive raiding. They currently lead 15-11 Oct 28, 2018 9:37 pm (IST) A couple of empty raids here from Kandola and Manjeet. Haryana Steelers currently lead 14-10 Oct 28, 2018 9:37 pm (IST) A couple of empty raids here from Kandola and Manjeet. Haryana Steelers currently lead 14-10 Oct 28, 2018 9:35 pm (IST) Narwal with a succesful raid there but Kandola immediately gets a point back for Haryana Steelers, they lead 12-10 at the momet Oct 28, 2018 9:33 pm (IST) Vikas Kandola with a successful raid there for Haryana Steelers and they lead 10-8 at the moment Oct 28, 2018 9:31 pm (IST) Ten minutes have gone here, and its an evenly contested battle so far, Haryana Steelers lead 10-9 at the moment. Oct 28, 2018 9:26 pm (IST) We are just minutes away from the start here, we should be in for some intriguing Kabaddi action. All eyes will certainly be on Patna's star man Pardeep Narwal who has 699 raid points to his name Oct 28, 2018 9:17 pm (IST) The game between UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi is over now, and it was an absolute nail biter going right down to the wire. In the end, it was UP Yoddha who came out on top, winning 38-36. We can expect a similar second match here! Oct 28, 2018 9:02 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Patna Pirates and Haryana Steelers.

Image: @PatnaPirates/Twitter



After suffering a loss to Bengaluru Bulls in their previous match, Haryana Steelers will be hoping to get their 3rd win of the season with an improved performance against Patna Pirates.



Following a victory over Jaipur Pink Panthers, Patna Pirates suffered a narrow defeat to U Mumba. Pardeep Narwal was at his raiding best as he returned 17 raid points, his 34th Super 10 in VIVO Pro Kabaddi. He was well-supported by Corner Jaideep and Vikas Jaglan.



After a tough home leg that saw them win two of their six games, Haryana Steelers suffered a loss against Bengaluru Bulls in their previous match. Their raiding duo of captain Monu Goyat and Vikash Khandola bagged 25 raid points. On the other hand, their defence could manage only 4 tackle points. Their offence will need to deliver a similar performance against Patna Pirates to enhance their team’s chances of winning their first match against Patna Pirates.