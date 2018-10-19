Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Highlights: As it Happened

English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Catch all the action from the match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans through our live blog.
The action in Pune continues, as defending champions Patna Pirates take on Telugu Titans in Match 23 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Friday.
The action in Pune continues, as defending champions Patna Pirates take on Telugu Titans in Match 23 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Friday.
Read More
Dubki King & Co. had the last laugh every time they faced the Raid Machine’s side in #VivoProKabaddi Season 5! Can we expect a twist in the tale as the rivalry reignites tonight? #PATvHYD pic.twitter.com/KcdOF9h2tW— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 19, 2018
Image: @Telugu_Titans/Twitter
After a defeat on the opening night against Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates showcased their championship pedigree with two wins on the trot. Captain Pardeep Narwal has been in top form for his side leading them in scoring with 41 points. Patna Pirates will look to win their third straight match when they lock horns with Telugu Titans.
After a strong start to the season that saw them win their opening two games, Telugu Titans were beaten by Bengal Warriors to hand them their first defeat of the campaign. Nevertheless, Telugu Titans will take pride in the fact that their defence has been outstanding so far this campaign. They’ll look to score a win against the defending champions and kickstart another good run of results in their upcoming games.
-
17 Oct, 2018 | England in Sri Lanka SL vs ENG 150/921.0 overs 153/318.3 oversEngland beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
-
16 - 19 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE PAK vs AUS 282/1081.0 overs 145/1050.4 oversPakistan beat Australia by 373 runs
-
13 Oct, 2018 | England in Sri Lanka ENG vs SL 278/950.0 overs 140/529.0 oversEngland beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
-
12 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in South Africa ZIM vs SA 132/720.0 overs 135/415.4 oversSouth Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
-
12 - 14 Oct, 2018 | West Indies in India WI vs IND 311/10101.4 overs 367/10106.4 oversIndia beat West Indies by 10 wickets
Loading...