Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans Highlights: As it Happened





The action in Pune continues, as defending champions Patna Pirates take on Telugu Titans in Match 23 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Friday.

Read More Catch all the action from the match between Patna Pirates and Telugu Titans through our live blog.The action in Pune continues, as defending champions Patna Pirates take on Telugu Titans in Match 23 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Friday. Oct 19, 2018 9:00 pm (IST) TITANS WIN: That's it. Titans have won here by a margin of 34-31 and defence has been the difference here. Oct 19, 2018 8:59 pm (IST) Telugu are inching towards a win because of their their tight defence. They take a crucial 34-31 lead. It looks all but over for Patna. Oct 19, 2018 8:52 pm (IST) It cannot get closer than this. Just three minutes to go in the match and the scores are leveled at 30-30. Again all eyes will be on the defences. Oct 19, 2018 8:47 pm (IST) Vishal Bharadwaj has been exceptional and bags his first high five of the season. That ensures that Titans take a lead of 30-28. Oct 19, 2018 8:43 pm (IST) We are in the last eight minutes of the match and both the teams are level at 27-27. This is despite the fact that Pardeep Narwal has been rather ordinary tonight. Oct 19, 2018 8:38 pm (IST) Now suddenly Telugu have come into lead. Both raiding and defending departments are doing well. They lead 24-21 now. Oct 19, 2018 8:36 pm (IST) Rahul has been intelligent in his approach and taken two defenders out of the gallery. That means even though Titans concede one point, they get two. The match is getting really close. It's 20-19 at the moment for Patna. Oct 19, 2018 8:32 pm (IST) The second half gets underway and there is no point scored till now. Both the teams would like to take it slow for now. They need to rethink their strategies. Oct 19, 2018 8:26 pm (IST) HALF TIME: Patna Pirates lead 17-14 and it has been mixed bag till now for both the teams. The star raiders haven't shone in the match. Let's see how the second half pans out. Oct 19, 2018 8:22 pm (IST) Even though Patna are leading currently, there has not been much to separate these teams. Manjeet has been the difference for Patna till now. It's 16-13 for Patna. Oct 19, 2018 8:19 pm (IST) Patna are maintaining their lead and they are targeting Rahul Chaudhari. That is the clear strategy by Patna Pirates. It's 15-11 at the moment. Oct 19, 2018 8:14 pm (IST) In the meantime Patna get an all out, courtesy Pardeep Narwal. They get a five-point lead already. It's 12-7 at the moment. Oct 19, 2018 8:13 pm (IST) Rahul Choudari is back on the bench as Pardeep gets a touch on his counterpart. This is brilliant stuff by Narwal. It's 8-6 for Patna. Oct 19, 2018 8:12 pm (IST) Patna in lead now with a two-point lead by Manjeet. Both the Irani defenders are out of the court now. It;s 7-6 for Patna Pirates. Oct 19, 2018 8:10 pm (IST) Nilesh Salunke too is finding it difficult to get the raid points. Patna defence is certainly doing well now. It's 5-4 for Telugu Titans. Oct 19, 2018 8:08 pm (IST) And now it's Rahul's turn to go to the bench. He has been undone by some great defence by Patna. The match stands at 5-3 for Titans. Oct 19, 2018 8:06 pm (IST) Pirates finally open their account and then Manjeet gets a touch point. Can they make a comeback here. It's 4-2 for Titans. Oct 19, 2018 8:05 pm (IST) Iranis are showing why they are the best defenders in the world. They are not letting Patna raiders to get any points. That's 4-0 for Titans. Oct 19, 2018 8:04 pm (IST) And the match gets underway. Patna Pirates' Pardeep Narwal is caught in the very first raid. Rahul stars the proceedings for Titans. It's 1-0 for Titans. Oct 19, 2018 7:57 pm (IST) This is the match that every kabaddi fan has been waiting for long. Not much to choose between both these teams and their raiders, so a lot would depend on how the defence does for both the teams. Oct 19, 2018 7:53 pm (IST) This match is would be a match between Rahul Choudhari and Pardeep Narwal, to establish themselves as the best raider of the league. Let's wait and watch what happens. Oct 19, 2018 7:51 pm (IST) Dubki King & Co. had the last laugh every time they faced the Raid Machine’s side in #VivoProKabaddi Season 5! Can we expect a twist in the tale as the rivalry reignites tonight? #PATvHYD pic.twitter.com/KcdOF9h2tW — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) October 19, 2018 Oct 19, 2018 7:43 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to the live blog of yet another PKL match. In the first match tonight Patna Pirates face Telugu Titans as the former would like to register their third win of the tournament.

Image: @Telugu_Titans/Twitter



After a defeat on the opening night against Tamil Thalaivas, Patna Pirates showcased their championship pedigree with two wins on the trot. Captain Pardeep Narwal has been in top form for his side leading them in scoring with 41 points. Patna Pirates will look to win their third straight match when they lock horns with Telugu Titans.



After a strong start to the season that saw them win their opening two games, Telugu Titans were beaten by Bengal Warriors to hand them their first defeat of the campaign. Nevertheless, Telugu Titans will take pride in the fact that their defence has been outstanding so far this campaign. They’ll look to score a win against the defending champions and kickstart another good run of results in their upcoming games.