GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
LIVE NOW
auto-refresh

Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: As It Happened

News18.com | October 27, 2018, 11:53 PM IST
facebook Twitter google skype
Hello and welcome to News18 Sports' live updates of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Patna Pirates and U Mumba.

Defending champions Patna Pirates continue their home leg and face a visit from a red-hot U Mumba team, who have won four of their last five games in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6 at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna on Saturday.
Read More
Oct 27, 2018 10:20 pm (IST)
Oct 27, 2018 10:18 pm (IST)

What an exciting end to the match it's been! U Mumba have taken the match 40-39!

Oct 27, 2018 10:16 pm (IST)

U Mumba with the lead here! 39-38!

Oct 27, 2018 10:15 pm (IST)

With only two minutes left in this match, the score reads 38-36 to Patna Pirates. It's been a good effort from U Mumba to try and get back into the game.

Oct 27, 2018 10:14 pm (IST)

What a raid by Vikas Jaglan here to give the advantage to Patna Pirates once again!

Oct 27, 2018 10:10 pm (IST)

Abhishek Singh is caught with a strong thigh hold by Vikas Kale.

Oct 27, 2018 10:07 pm (IST)

And the lead here has been cut short to just two points by U Mumba, This match has the makings of going down as one of the best this season.

Oct 27, 2018 10:04 pm (IST)

30-26 to Patna Pirates now and the lead is getting slender with every passing minute.

Oct 27, 2018 10:00 pm (IST)

Fazel Atrachali has been in sparkling form in the match, and is in contention to end up as the best performing defender of the evening.

Oct 27, 2018 9:58 pm (IST)

27-21 to Patna Pirates as we enter the break now. Will U Mumba go on the agressive or play the waiting game to see if they can secure the seven point deficit?

Oct 27, 2018 9:55 pm (IST)

Well people are certainly out in full support of the home side here today, and it seems to be spurring the team on to a better performance.

Oct 27, 2018 9:54 pm (IST)

Jaideep has been in some sensational form in the left corner as he holds Abhishek with an ankle hold once again. There's no escaping his clutches today it seems.

Oct 27, 2018 9:52 pm (IST)

Action has begun at great pace in the second half and Patna Pirates have raced into a lead once again. The score reads 19-16 to the home side, and that late surge by them in the first half might just prove to be useful in the end.

Oct 27, 2018 9:43 pm (IST)

Phew! That was a frantic half. At Half time here, the score reads 14-14.

Oct 27, 2018 9:42 pm (IST)

14-14 now! There is some top notch raiding Kabaddi on from both teams here, Siddharth Desai gets a running hand touch on Jaideep at the left corner to level the scores once again.

Oct 27, 2018 9:41 pm (IST)

There has been a trend in this season of the league where the team which begins with the lead inevitably ends up winning the match. That might not be the case here today.

Oct 27, 2018 9:40 pm (IST)

And it's all equal now! The pirates have managed to make a comeback to level scores and even though there is a significant amount of time remaining in the match, it shows that the pirates are up for a fight.

Oct 27, 2018 9:38 pm (IST)

Pirates are getting closer here! The score now reads 10-11

Oct 27, 2018 9:37 pm (IST)

Darshan Kadian is now coming for the do-or-die raid straight off the bench, but he's promptly taken out of bounds by Vikas Kale.

Oct 27, 2018 9:35 pm (IST)

Right, it's Pardeep Narwal versus the Mumbai defence now ... and the defense has come out on top! Fazel Atrachalli grabs the Indian international with a double thigh hold. Unsuccessful raid here. The score reads 10-8 in favour of U Mumba.

Oct 27, 2018 9:33 pm (IST)

Empty raid here by Dharmaraj Cheralathan. The tempo of the game has definitely slowed down, and it looks like both sides are ready to adopt a more measured approach to dig out a result. It's far from done here. 

Oct 27, 2018 9:31 pm (IST)

However, U Mumba are unsuccessful here and do not get the point. The score now reads 10-7 to U Mumba.

Oct 27, 2018 9:30 pm (IST)

Rohit Baliyan of U Mumba has gone for a do or die raid here, but it has not been awarded by the referees. A review has been called for as we await the decision...

Oct 27, 2018 9:29 pm (IST)

However, optimism is still abundant in the Patna Pirates camp!

Oct 27, 2018 9:28 pm (IST)

The score reads 8-6 to U Mumba at the moment and they are certainly taking the fight to the home side here.

Oct 27, 2018 9:28 pm (IST)

Jawahar Dagar just couldn't hold on to Baliyan there, as he shows good reflexes to escape the clutches of the defender.

Oct 27, 2018 9:26 pm (IST)

Rohit Baliyan has scored a clever bonus point towards the right side of the Patna defence, and he returns back to his half having done his job well.

Oct 27, 2018 9:25 pm (IST)

Well things have started at a hundred miles per hour here! The score has raced to 4-2 to U Mumba as the visiting raiders look to get things going for them.

Oct 27, 2018 9:17 pm (IST)

U Mumba have won the toss here and have selected the choice of court. Things are about to get underway!

Oct 27, 2018 9:11 pm (IST)
Load More
Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs U Mumba: As It Happened
(Image: Twitter: @PatnaPirates)

Patna Pirates scored a big win over Jaipur Pink Panthers in the opening match of their home leg. The fans were relentless in their support of the team as kabaddi returned to Patna for the first time since 2016. The reigning champions will look to feed off the home crowd and win their second game on the trot when they battle U Mumba.

U Mumba have looked the team to beat in Season 6 having accumulated 24 points in six games. Not only are they winning most of their fixtures, but they are doing so in style, reflected by their massive score difference of 65. U Mumba will look to continue their form and close the gap on Zone A table-toppers and arch-rivals Puneri Paltan.

Head-to-head: Patna Pirates 6-4 U Mumba, 1 tie

Pardeep Narwal’s never-ending list of record-breaking performances continued when his team took on Jaipur Pink Panthers, as the reigning two-time MVP went past Rahul Chaudhari’s mark of 32 Super 10s with the 33rd of his career in front of his home crowd. More importantly, he helped his team secure an eleven-point win to kickstart the Patna leg on the right note. Patna Pirates will face their toughest test so far when they take on U Mumba, who have lost only one game this campaign. At least one of these two teams has featured in every final in the history of VIVO Pro Kabaddi, showcasing the unmatched success they have enjoyed. Patna Pirates will hope the outcome of this match will mirror the result of the final of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 3, where Patna Pirates beat U Mumba and secured the first of their three titles.

U Mumba coach Gholamreza Mahmoud Mazandarani has taken his side to four wins, one tie and only a solitary defeat in their opening six games in VIVO Pro Kabaddi Season 6. Not only are they winning on a consistent basis, but have also outscored their opponents 175-110 in their four victories, averaging a whopping +16.25 points in wins. Rookie raider Siddharth Desai in offence and captain Fazel Atrachali in defence, have been monumental for U Mumba and the team will rely on their in-form stalwarts to lead them to a fifth win this campaign when they visit Patna to take on the defending champions.
  • 27 Oct, 2018 | England in Sri Lanka
    ENG vs SL
    187/8
    20.0 overs
    		 157/10
    20.0 overs
    England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 27 Oct, 2018 | West Indies in India
    WI vs IND
    283/9
    50.0 overs
    		 240/10
    47.4 overs
    West Indies beat India by 43 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE
    PAK vs AUS
    147/6
    20.0 overs
    		 136/8
    20.0 overs
    Pakistan beat Australia by 11 runs
    Full Scorecard
  • 26 Oct, 2018 | Zimbabwe in Bangladesh
    ZIM vs BAN
    286/5
    50.0 overs
    		 288/3
    42.1 overs
    Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 7 wickets
    Full Scorecard
  • 24 Oct, 2018 | Pakistan and Australia in UAE
    PAK vs AUS
    155/8
    20.0 overs
    		 89/10
    16.5 overs
    Pakistan beat Australia by 66 runs
    Full Scorecard
Loading...
Loading...