Pro Kabaddi 2018, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha, Highlights: Pirates Beat Yoddha 43-37 - As It Happened





Preview: Defending champions Patna Pirates edged out UP Yoddha 43-41 in a thrilling match of the 2018 Vivo Pro Kabaddi League three days ago.

Defending champions Patna Pirates edged out UP Yoddha 43-41 in a thrilling match of the 2018 Vivo Pro Kabaddi League three days ago. Oct 14, 2018 9:02 pm (IST) The clock has run down and the Patna Pirates have registered another win over UP Yoddha, this time with the scoreline of 37-43. Oct 14, 2018 8:57 pm (IST) Less than 3 minutes to go and the Pirates are running away with the game. 7 points separate the two sides. Oct 14, 2018 8:49 pm (IST) 30-37 with less than 7 minutes to go. Oct 14, 2018 8:46 pm (IST) 10 minutes down in the second half and the Pirates are now 7 points ahead. We're in for a bumpy final stretch of the game. Oct 14, 2018 8:38 pm (IST) And YET another super raid sees Patna Pirates take a 3 point lead. 26-29 now. Oct 14, 2018 8:36 pm (IST) The game is now level at 25-25. The game has been extremely evenly matched. Oct 14, 2018 8:31 pm (IST) The last game between these two was a close one and this one is also the same. A super raid from UP sees them cut the deficit. 21-24 now. Oct 14, 2018 8:29 pm (IST) Patna race to a 23-18 lead in the second half! Oct 14, 2018 8:21 pm (IST) It is half-time and Pirates lead the Yoddha 19-17. UP snatch a super raid right at the death and the lead is cut to just 2 points! Oct 14, 2018 8:18 pm (IST) 18-12 it is now and with less than 2 mins left it seems likely the Pirates will go into half-time with the lead. Oct 14, 2018 8:15 pm (IST) Patna now get an all out and are now leading 16-10! They're on quite a roll. Oct 14, 2018 8:13 pm (IST) Patna Pirates finally finding their form now. They have raced into a 12-9 lead now and there are less than 7 minutes left. Oct 14, 2018 8:10 pm (IST) Both sides get a point each and it is now 8-8. It has been one very even match thus far. Oct 14, 2018 8:08 pm (IST) Patna now draw level with another super tackle! 7-7 now and this game has been thrilling thus far. Oct 14, 2018 8:05 pm (IST) A super tackle sees the Pirates get two points and another touch point means the deficit is now 6-4. Oct 14, 2018 8:03 pm (IST) UP race to a 4-1 lead and more importantly, manage to prevent Pardeep Narwal from getting a raid point. Oct 14, 2018 8:01 pm (IST) UP take an early 2-0 lead thanks to a hand touch. Oct 14, 2018 8:00 pm (IST) And we are underway! UP with the first raid of the game. Oct 14, 2018 7:55 pm (IST) The teams are out in the arena and the music is blaring out loud. The crowd is clearly pumped for this encounter; will it live up to the previous encounter the two had just a few days ago? We shall find out soon. Oct 14, 2018 7:51 pm (IST) We are less than 10 minutes away from the start of the game. Stay tuned for all the live updates! Oct 14, 2018 7:45 pm (IST) Pardeep Narwal has 27 points in two games so far and will want to extend his tally of Super 10s even further when he takes the mat against U.P. Yoddha. Corner Nitesh Kumar, though, has had reasonable success in his team's matches so far and even managed 4 tackle points against Patna Pirates in their previous outing. This will arguably be the battle that decides the fixture. Oct 14, 2018 7:38 pm (IST) The last time these two teams played, the Pirates managed to pull off a narrow 43-41 win. They would hope to get a repeat of that result and will undoubtedly have the psychological edge over the Yoddhas. Oct 14, 2018 7:33 pm (IST) Hello and welcome to live coverage of the VIVO Pro Kabaddi 2018 match between Patna Pirates and UP Yoddhas!

Pardeep Narwal produced a strong raiding performance as he scored 16 points to lead Patna to victory. For UP Yoddha, Shrikant Jadhav scored 12 points but it was a case of so near yet so far. The difference between the teams was also their defensive strength. While Patna Pirates scored 11 tackle points, UP Yoddha got just seven points.



UP Yoddha got out of the blocks quicker than their opposition as they led 4-1 after two minutes. Pardeep Narwal scored his first point of the match in third minute as Patna Pirates trailed 3-5. Rishank Devadiga got a two-point raid as UP Yoddhas were looking in fine form. Narwal then got three quick points in two raids as Patna cut the deficit to one point after 9 minutes.



In the next 10 minutes, the pendulum swung Patna Pirates' way as they first time led in the match. But UP Yoddha came back to gain lead once again. In the 14th minute, UP Yoddha inflicted the first all out of the match to lead 20-15. In the last five minutes of the first half, it was all Patna Pirates as they scored six consecutive points to lead 21-20 at the break.



Patna Pirates began the second half with a bang as they inflicted an all out to lead 24-21. The defence of Patna Pirates was marshaled well by Jawahar. Devadiga and Shrikant Jadhav handled the raiding duties for UP Yoddha as they continued to chip the Patna Pirates lead.



The last five minutes of the match were evenly contested as both teams traded raid and tackle points. Narwal scored with a two-point raid in the 36th minute as Patna Pirates led 39-37.



Jadhav achieved a super 10 in the 38th minute as UP Yoddha trailed 38-39. Jadhav made another successful raid in the last minute and UP were awarded a technical point as they trailed 41-42. But Patna Pirates scored a tackle point in the dying seconds to win the match.